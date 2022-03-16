MILTON — Lincoln and Cabell counties came together Friday evening to host the 33rd annual Future Farmers of America and 4-H Ham, Bacon and Egg Show and Sale at Cabell Midland High School.
The Ham, Bacon and Egg project helps FFA and 4-H members to have a better understanding of the business of agriculture, helps to improve their marketing skills and teaches them a basic knowledge of record keeping.
Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools, acknowledged the time that is spent by students each year preparing for this day.
“Many of these students have put in countless hours and time into these projects,” Saxe said. “I would be remiss if I didn’t say just how proud I am of all of their hard work.”
The ham, bacon and eggs for the show go through a jury process, with a grand champion being awarded and the remaining items being ranked. These items are then auctioned and sold to the highest bidder. Money made from the sale of the product goes to the student who entered the item.
Seth Neal, FFA advisor for Lincoln County High School, said he had two students showing at the sale this year. He said the students are taught through the whole process, and that the meats are cured so that they are shelf stable. He said the program partners with Patriot Meat Processing in Milton, who offers its facilities to the students to work and learn in.
Victoria Brady, a junior at Lincoln County High School, exhibited ham and bacon for the event. She said the time spend in the slaughterhouse gave her useful experience on how to prepare her products.
“Everybody on the committee, they showed me how to salt it and rinse it,” Brady said. “It was like a big journey that we take over those five months, but my favorite part was definitely being in the slaughterhouse and being hands-on with it.”
Elijah Gallion, a Lincoln County High School senior, showed for the first time this year. He featured a ham in the sale.
“This is my first year that I’ve done it,” Gallion said. “I’m super excited that I actually know this side of it now. I actually can say I know how to country cure a ham. It’s just an amazing process all together.”
Allison Robinson, whose son Colton showed for the first time this year, said her family has a long-standing history with the project.
“The kids learn hands-on how to process the hog themselves,” Robinson said. “They will put the hams into a curing process because hams take the longest to cure.
Nevaeh Holbrook, a sixth grader from Willow Wood, Ohio, provided the grand champion ham for this year’s sale.
“You have to put a lot of hard work into what you do,” Holbrook said. “When you cut your ham or meat, you have to be very careful. You can take off a little bit at a time but you can’t put it back. You have to be very careful what you do.”
This year’s sale featured a total of 17 dozen eggs, 24 bacons and 26 hams. A country breakfast was provided at the start of the sale and featured ham, bacon and eggs donated by students as a sampling of the product being offered.