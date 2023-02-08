A Charleston clinic that was once West Virginia’s sole abortion provider is challenging a near-total ban of the procedure passed by state lawmakers last year.
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court. The lawsuit names as defendants West Virginia Board of Medicine president Ashish Sheth and secretary Matthew Christiansen. The complaint lists the health center’s primary abortion provider, identified only as Dr. John Doe, as co-defendant.
The Women’s Health Center was the state’s only abortion provider for seven years until September, when the Legislature passed House Bill 302, a near-total ban of the procedure.
The law allows limited exemptions for victims of rape or incest to access abortion services. Children may receive the service up to 14 weeks of gestation, if they make a report to law enforcement or receive treatment from a certified physician, while adults have up to eight weeks and must report the crime to law enforcement.
The lawsuit challenges, as irrational and unconstitutional, several parts of the law, including a requirement that procedural abortions be done in a hospital and one that requires physicians who provide abortions to have privileges at a West Virginia hospital.
The ban, the lawsuit argues, is inflicting harm on the Women’s Health Center and its patients by eliminating the clinic’s ability to provide medication and procedural abortions.
“Because of HB 302, people seeking abortion in West Virginia have no choice but to attempt to travel out-of-state to obtain the care they need, carry their pregnancies to term against their will, or attempt to self-manage their abortion outside the medical system,” the lawsuit states.
“Forcing people to travel out-of-state to obtain abortion care presents significant financial and logistical challenges. People must not only shoulder the financial costs of the procedure and travel, but also take time off of work [often without paid sick leave], school, and/or family and caregiving responsibilities, which itself can incur significant financial costs.”
The Women’s Health Center is being represented the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of West Virginia, Mountain State Justice and the Cooley law firm.
In a statement Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he will defend the state’s abortion law.
“We are ready to defend West Virginia’s abortion law to the fullest,” he said. “This law reflects the will of the majority of the citizens of the state as relayed by their elected representatives in the State Legislature.
“I will stand strong for the life of the unborn and will not relent in our defense of this clearly constitutional law,” he said.
