Coal still keeps the lights on in West Virginia amid a dim picture for the state’s energy customers.
Data recently released by the federal Energy Information Administration show that West Virginia’s share of electricity coming from coal-fired generation, 91%, was 16 percentage points more than the next-highest state in 2021.
Coal accounted for greater than 70% of in-state generation in only three other states, Missouri (75%), Wyoming (74%) and Kentucky (71%).
Amid West Virginia’s anachronistic reliance on coal as most of the rest of the country shifts away from coal-fired generation, the state is struggling with disproportionately burdensome energy prices.
West Virginia’s energy expenses as a percentage of current-dollar gross domestic product ranked fifth-highest nationally in 2020, higher than any surrounding states. Energy consumption per real dollar of gross domestic product in West Virginia was higher than all states but Louisiana, Wyoming and Alaska.
The Mountain State’s residential electricity retail sales per capita were sixth-highest, also higher than any bordering states.
Coal was the largest source of electricity generation in 32 states in 2001 but only 15 states last year.
West Virginia’s investor-owned electric utilities serving most of the state have committed to coal-fired generation for the next decade-plus, with most of their coal-fired plants’ lifespans lasting until 2040.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power utility rates have nearly tripled, from $55.28 in 2003 to $153.71 in 2022 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours, according to Public Service Commission data.
Last year, the West Virginia Public Service Commission mandated that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power run their plants at a 69% capacity factor or higher. The companies have asked the commission to revisit the requirement and clarify whether the requirement should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch.”
Clean energy advocates also have condemned the commission’s requirement as uneconomic.
Capacity factor, or use rate, is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Appalachian Power filed an electric needs assessment with Virginia utility regulators in May in which the company said that operating its coal-fired units in West Virginia through 2040 would be beneficial for customers.
The nonprofit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranked West Virginia 48th in its 2020 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard. The group said that electric utilities in the state deliver some of the lowest levels of savings of any state in the country.
Nearly 56,000 West Virginia households with incomes of less than 50% of the federal poverty level spend 31% of their annual income on home energy bills, according to an analysis last year by the Massachusetts-based economic consulting group Fisher, Sheehan & Colton.
The study concluded that existing sources of energy assistance in West Virginia don’t sufficiently address what the group calls the home energy affordability gap.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission rejected a request in December from consumer and energy efficiency groups to direct Mon Power and Potomac Edison to evaluate potential for adding energy efficiency programs that serve the companies’ low-income ratepayers and provide customers prompt access to multi-year energy usage data.
That rejection came in a case in which the commission approved a $19.5 million annual increase in fuel cost recovery for the two FirstEnergy subsidiaries, representing a 1.5% hike in total rates. The commission ruled that the request for adding energy efficiency programs was out of place in the case.
FirstEnergy customers in West Virginia don’t have access to incentive programs available to the company’s ratepayers in other states. Low-income Pennsylvania customers can access appliance rebates, and ratepayers also have options for a residential energy audit program; heating, ventilation and air conditioning rebates; and a financial incentive program for more energy-efficient single-family and multifamily homes.
The Public Service Commission staff has discouraged electric utility energy efficiency investments, recommending in 2017 and 2019 that the commission deny approval of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power requests to continue their energy efficiency and demand response programs.
Demand response programs allow customers to lower or shift their electricity use during high-demand periods to capitalize on time-based rates or other financial incentives. Such programs reduce stress on electricity grids.
Commission staff argued in 2017 that the energy efficiency and demand response offerings would cost customers more than if they weren’t in place. In 2019, the staff contended that the programs were increasing bills for non-participating customers.
Energy efficiency proponents said that the programs were key tools for utility customers to limit the impact of West Virginia’s rising electricity costs.
In both cases, the commission approved agreements between the companies and consumer advocate groups. The 2017 agreement scuttled four new energy efficiency and demand response programs that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power had proposed. The 2019 agreement slashed the companies’ projected annual revenue from energy efficiency and demand response offerings by $3.1 million to $8.6 million in 2020 and 2021.