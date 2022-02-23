Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

According to court documents, Earnest Wriston, 56, of Pax, pleaded guilty to damaging and stealing specialized equipment from a coal mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.

Wriston pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19 and faces up to five years in prison.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Robeson is prosecuting the case.

