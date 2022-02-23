Fayette Co. man pleads guilty to damaging mine in Boone, Lincoln HD Media Phil Perry Author email Feb 23, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.According to court documents, Earnest Wriston, 56, of Pax, pleaded guilty to damaging and stealing specialized equipment from a coal mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.Wriston pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19 and faces up to five years in prison.United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Robeson is prosecuting the case. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Career Fair Video surveillance aids police in nabbing man in theft Student drone teams advance to world championship Commission expends first of ARP funds Fayette Co. man pleads guilty to damaging mine in Boone, Lincoln Lincoln County Schools continuing to evaluate COVID protocols Registration for pre-k, kindergarten set Commission renews agreement with day report Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.