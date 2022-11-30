Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

FarrellGifttoCenterforBusinessandInnovation_2022.JPG

From left are Lance West, Avi Mukherjee, Tamela Farrell, Michael Farrell and Ron Area.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Michael J. Farrell and Tamela J. Farrell have pledged $100,000 in support of the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall University.

“We, as a couple, feel the need to invest in our community and we do it through many different avenues, but the university has always been the one that we felt most passionate about,” Michael Farrell said in a news release from the Marshall University Foundation.

