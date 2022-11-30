HUNTINGTON — Michael J. Farrell and Tamela J. Farrell have pledged $100,000 in support of the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall University.
“We, as a couple, feel the need to invest in our community and we do it through many different avenues, but the university has always been the one that we felt most passionate about,” Michael Farrell said in a news release from the Marshall University Foundation.
The facility, which is to be built in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue and scheduled to open in January 2024, is expected to be 77,000 square feet.
It will house classroom space, a forum and auditorium, computer and science labs, office space, meeting rooms and study spaces for students. It will be capable of hosting both small and large business gatherings.
Michael Farrell was interim president of Marshall in 2005 following the departure of Dan Angel. He previously served on Marshall’s Board of Governors and is also in the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business Hall of Fame.
“When I was on the Board of Governors before I became president, we developed the master development for 4th Avenue, and this is the first step,” Michael Farrell said. “Of course, President Smith’s tremendous gift of $25 million has been the catalyst that’s made all of this happen. This is, quite frankly, the dream that has come true and will set Marshall’s business school and our campus apart its competitors.”
The facility will serve as the hub for student centric activities, providing students with instructional resources while also facilitating the practices and expertise that will prepare them post graduation.
“We are appreciative of the Farrells’ generosity and their continued support for the university,” said Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall Foundation. “It is with their contribution to the new business school that Marshall students will excel, and our footprint in the region will be larger than ever before.”
The Farrells are attorneys and members of the Huntington-based law firm Farrell, White & Legg PLLC.