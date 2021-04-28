LINCOLN COUNTY — Lincoln County farms that have suffered damage via storms in March may qualify for assistance.
Multiple weather patterns over the month of February and into the start of March have caused severe damage in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.
Starting with multiple winter storms to an ice storm and then the heavy rains causing flooding. farms suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Office if the damage:
- will be so costly to rehabilitate that federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use
- is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area
- affect the productive capacity of the farmland
- will impair or endanger the land.
A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share levels not to exceed
75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No producer is eligible for more than $200,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence. The following types of measures may be eligible:
- removing debris from farmland
- grading, shaping, or releveling severely damaged farmland
- restoring permanent fences
- restoring conservation structures and other similar installations.
Producers who have suffered a loss from a natural disaster in Kanawha or Putnam counties may contact the Kanawha/Putnam FSA Office at 304-776-5256 ext. 2. If the loss occurred in Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo or Wayne Counties contact the Hamlin Area FSA at 304-824-3236 ext. 2 and request assistance from April 19, 2021 to June 18, 2021.
To be eligible for assistance, all of the following requirements must be met:
- an application for cost-share assistance has been filed
- the local FSA County Committee (COC) or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area