HAMLIN — A Lincoln County family has taken steps to ensure that their property remains a farm forever.
The Lincoln County Farmland Preservation Program assisted the family through the two-year process, which culminated Friday when Michael and Cynthia Adkins signed an easement making the designation official, said John McDowell, member of the program’s board of directors. The signing took place at the office of Lincoln County Clerk Direl Baker. The easement means the Adkins’ 104.7-acre farm can only be used for agricultural purposes, even if it is sold.
The Lincoln program is operated under the West Virginia Farmland Protection Program. According to the program’s website, landowners wanting to restrict future development on their farms may, with the help of the Farmland Protection Board, place conservation easements on their properties.
While the property owner retains all use and ownership of their land, these voluntary easements restrict certain types of development and land use even if they sell the property, McDowell said. In exchange, the landowners receive compensation for the easement as well as tax benefits, he said. To date, there is only one other property in Lincoln County that has participated.
“In other words, if they would sell the land to a new landowner, the person could not put up high rises, they couldn’t put in toxic waste dumps. They have to use it for farmland,” McDowell said.
Owning a farm was something the couple has wanted to do from the beginning of their marriage, Cynthia Adkins said. The couple lives on the farm with their daughter, Caitlyn.
“We were married in ‘94. At that time, we wanted to have a farm and property in Lincoln County. We lived in town for almost 20 years. In 2011, we had the opportunity to buy property on Trace Creek. We’d like to preserve it,” Adkins said.
The family loves to garden and wants to have livestock. Adkins said her husband is a “handy” guy who is interested in woodworking, and the family often makes their own apple butter. McDowell said he thinks it’s the best in the county.
“We did use fallen timber that we had to put baseboard and trim in the home we built,” Adkins said.
The Farmland Preservation Program is a great way to make sure West Virginia’s agricultural land remains intact into the future, Adkins said.
“It preserves our county, our state. It’s a beautiful area. If we don’t protect it, what will we have? There won’t be anything left. We felt like it was something that we wanted to do,” Adkins said.
Lincoln County Joined the West Virginia Farmland Protection Program in 2006, McDowell said. McDowell, who has an educational background in agriculture, went to the Lincoln County Commission along with Rick McDowell, 4-H Extension agent at the time, and Dr. Loren Smith, to request that the county join the program.
Now, the program is overseen by a seven-member volunteer board, whose members include McDowell, Richard Lackey, Erin McKinney, Tommy Adkins, Glen Stickler, Sam Ruby, and Phoebe Harless. Jeff Bowen is the board’s attorney and has also been instrumental in securing the two easements in Lincoln County. The board also works with Amy Malone with the State Protection Program.
As a fourth-generation Lincoln Countian, McDowell has a strong belief in the core values of the program, as do all of the board members and the participating property owners. McDowell said he has been a farm-owner his entire adult life.
“I’ve got a love for the land. When we look around the state, there are thousands and thousands of acres a year being taken out of production. Family farms here have always been a way of life. It’s always been innate to the culture of the community,” McDowell said.