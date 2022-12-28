Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — La Famiglia in Huntington received its first shipment of extra virgin olive oil from southern Italy Tuesday that the family-owned Italian restaurant is launching for purchase.

“Most of the olive oils you find are either blends or they’re from northern Italy,” said Ralph Hagy, owner of La Famiglia. “They’re excellent olive oils, from there, from Spain, from northern Africa. This olive oil is from Calabria. Calabria supplies about a third of Italy’s olive oil. That’s also where my family is from.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you