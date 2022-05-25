HAMLIN — Family Board Game Night at Lincoln County High School has become a successful monthly event, with the final installment for the year scheduled from 5-8 p.m. May 31 in the commons area.
Lincoln County High School Communities in Schools and Family Engagement specialists Kerri Smith and Judy Byrd are heading up the program along with LCHS teacher David Adkins.
The primary focus of this event is to create a feeling of community and family by bringing students and adults together to play board games. The goal is to foster and support positive family development and interaction, the organizers said.
LCHS being a host of the events brings the school to the center as a linchpin in the program and will allow LCHS to be seen as a positive motivator in the community as well as a leader in positive community and family growth, event organizers said.
“Sometimes we struggle to have events that aren’t related to athletics. Not every family has a football player or softball player, but they have a student at LCHS. We kind of just wanted it to be something different, something that would reach everyone,” Smith said.
The program has received a lot of support, including donations of games from publishing companies and interest from gaming groups in the region, Smith said. Several board game publishers (including Rio Grande Games, AEG, Steve Jackson Games, and Stonemaier Games) have donated games to the program. Members of the community have donated to the program as well, the organizers said.
Blue Falcon Board Gaming, an organization based in the Tristate area, has supported the initiative by having members attend the events to introduce individuals to modern board games and provide general assistance and guidance as this develops.
The event developed quickly as a permanent monthly feature this year, Smith said. It allowed for greater outreach and provided a method to communicate easily with the members of the community.
The current plan is to expand the program to each of the middle schools in the system and help develop a network that can assist all of Lincoln County in a more efficient manner. After the program has become a fixture for the community, we can use it to expand and develop other initiatives in the county, the organizers said.
Smith said the events have included 20 to 30 participants each time. Food is provided and everyone has a great time. There are some interesting board games to choose from. The selection consists of much more than old classics like Monopoly.
Smith’s favorite so far has been Camel Caravan. Zombie Dice is another good one, she said.
“My 12-year-old son figured it out faster than I did and had to show old mom how to play,” Smith said.