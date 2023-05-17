Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Scott Swann

ROC.ai CEO Scott Swann was one of several experts to discuss artificial intelligence with state legislators during a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary this week.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

HUNTINGTON — Now that computers have advanced to the point of being able to mimic human intelligence and decision-making ability, they’re doing all sorts of things.

Recently, artificial intelligence, or AI, created an original song in the style of well-known rapper Drake that fooled many fans upon its release, with some even commenting that it sounded better than the real Drake.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

