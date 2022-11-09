Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Ranger Haunted Trails

A scare actor gets ready to induce terror at Ranger Haunted Rails, which took place last month as a way to raise funds for the maintenance of Ranger Community Park.

 Kristy Smith Ray | For The Lincoln Journal

RANGER — Two recent events raised $4,000 for the improvement and maintenance of Ranger Community Park.

A team of 15 volunteers operating as the Ranger Improvement Committee organized Fall Fest on Oct. 15 and Haunted Trails on Oct. 22, said Donna Martin, committee spokeswoman.

