RANGER — Two recent events raised $4,000 for the improvement and maintenance of Ranger Community Park.
A team of 15 volunteers operating as the Ranger Improvement Committee organized Fall Fest on Oct. 15 and Haunted Trails on Oct. 22, said Donna Martin, committee spokeswoman.
Fall Fest raised $1,900 and Haunted Trails earned $2,100, Martin said.
Fall Fest included nine vendors and Lincoln County Libraries set up a table to distribute books to children. There was a motorcycle show, a car show, face-painting, a 50/50 raffle, and free fall photos for anyone who wanted them, Martin said.
Four bands also performed, including County Line, 4Given, Wayne Hager, and Floyd McCoy.
Haunted Trails featured two separate trails, one for younger children and one for teens and older, Martin said.
“We had two trails (including) one for the younger children we didn’t really want to scare and we called that the trail of tricks. Then, we had a trail of terror for teenagers and above. We also had a haunted hayride, which turned out to be very popular,” Martin said.
Martin estimated that 200 to 300 people attended each event.
“I would like to thank all the businesses and organizations and individuals that gave us money or their volunteer time. We couldn’t do it without the volunteers,” Martin said.
Both events exceeded all expectations, Martin said.
“I think it was euphoric for me and for the group. We haven’t had a meeting yet since the last event. We haven’t got to regroup but we’re going to later in the month. We’ll go over everything and talk about what worked well and what we can improve,” Martin said.
Martin added, “When we started this little group we weren’t wishing for huge events or anything. We just wanted to have some events for the community that gave the kids something to do and was a benefit for the community. Basically, we accomplished it for this year, but we’re going to plan things for next year, also. We have all winter to plan.”
Martin also said she wanted to thank Lincoln and County Parks and Recreation for their work in maintaining Ranger Community Park and making sure the park was in good shape for the events.
“It’s a collaborative effort, or we wouldn’t be able to do anything for our parks,” Martin said.
Martin added that the improvement committee also helped make sure the park was ready to hold events.
“Our little group has donated money and time to improve things. We put wooden rails around the picnic shelter, put up some lighting in the shelter, and put new lights in the bathrooms. Parks and Rec gave us permission to do that.”
The improvement committee hosted a Fire Fest to raise money for the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department, who responded to a major forest fire in the area back in the summer.
The committee also helped with events hosted at the park by Lincoln County Libraries, including a Foam Party, outdoor nature classroom, petting zoo, and pony rides earlier this year.
“Those events went really well and we really appreciate the library including us in their events this summer,” Martin concluded.