HAMLIN — A lot has been going on behind the scenes at The Nancy Hager White Performing Arts Center and Museum of Appalachian Art.
While The Nancy isn’t open full-time, a lot of events are taking place and a great deal of work has been done to make the facility available to the community, founder and CEO Steven L. Roberts said.
This includes the installation of a full commercial kitchen and thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours worth of work on the 2,000-square-foot auditorium capable of seating 200 people for dinner and a show, Roberts said. There’s also a balcony that seats an additional 35 people, as well as a beverage station.
The kitchen is known as the “BackStage Cafe,” since it’s located behind the stage, Roberts said. He is calling the auditorium the “Farmers Auditorium” in honor of the farmland for which Lincoln County is known.
The building was constructed more than 100 years ago and was a farm store, Roberts said. Now it features a stage and a plug-and-play sound system.
“The quilt club made a quilted stage curtain for us. That was actually our first piece of Appalachian art,” Roberts said.
The main entrance will be on court street and includes a ramp that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Roberts envisions people coming in to order food from the BackStage Cafe and having plenty to look at.
“I’ve got some antiques on the wall, some farming stuff. I want to get a taxidermist involved to get animals that are native to West Virginia. I would like to have framed beetles and butterflies to make it a natural history museum for the area as well, in addition to the artwork of Appalachia,” Roberts said.
The Nancy was born out of doldrums created by quarantine. Roberts was living in warmer climates and came home for a visit. What he found made him want to sell his beachfront properties and invest in his home county.
“When I came home during the pandemic lockdown period, it was heartbreaking to see people so sad. I sold my beach properties and invested in this. It just stemmed from wanting to give people a chance to come back out and socialize and be normal,” Roberts said.
The Nancy is named after The Rev. Nancy Hager White, who was Roberts’ art and music teacher in fourth grade. White was a major influence on Roberts, and one that he never forgot as an adult.
“She was my art and music teacher and my homeroom teacher. My daddy died when I was in third grade, and I went into her class in fourth grade. That was my saving grace. She was the missing link for me,” Roberts said.
Roberts has made The Nancy into a nonprofit entity, so it can continue as a performance center and museum well after he is gone. He would like to see it continue operating under the same Christian principles that White helped instill in him.
“My message to them would be to use the Bible’s teachings. Even a thousand years from now that would be the message,” Roberts said.
The Nancy was a part of the Hamlin Street Fair earlier this year and has hosted a number of events, from educational performances to reunions and graduation parties. Lincoln County Libraries hosted the Dr. Fiddler storyteller hour at the restaurant, where children heard songs of Appalachia and learned of the culture.
The Library is planning a Trick or Treat party from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at The Nancy.
The Nancy is also teaming up with The Salvation Army for a food pantry that will take place every Tuesday starting in January, Roberts said. The Nancy will provide them space for a freezer, a place to do paperwork, and a way for the public to access food pantry items, he said.
Roberts said he wants to continue teaming up with civic organizations who can make use of the space for their programs.
“We’re letting people reserve the building for donations right now — parties, showers, family reunions, graduation ceremonies. A lot of places you can rent for stuff like that are closed on weekends, so we’re just filling that void,” Roberts said.
Roberts added, “We’re working on being designated as a disaster-relief center, or even a heating and cooling station. I have a backup generator, so I want to make use of that.”
Roberts said he wants to place particular emphasis on educational programs.
“I’d like to bring in professional touring groups for ballet and theater. I really want to focus on doing educational programs as a priority,” Roberts said.
The Nancy is located at 359 Walnut St. and the phone number is (304) 824-2329. Roberts said the phone is not currently being monitored during regular hours, but anyone can leave a voicemail and they will be contacted. The Nancy also has a page on Facebook.
Roberts said he is enjoying his new role as the CEO of The Nancy and he hopes that he can continue to make it a center of gathering for the people of Lincoln County. It’s something he always thought should happen with the building.
“I thought for years that somebody should buy it and make a theater out of it. I never thought I would turn out to be that somebody,” Roberts concluded.