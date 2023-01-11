Coal still rules in West Virginia, comprising far more of the state’s electricity generation — 91% — than in any other state.
But many of the energy bills pushed by lobbyists and state leaders in recent weeks with eyes toward the West Virginia Legislature’s regular session starting next week look beyond coal — even in a Republican supermajority likely to place a high premium on continued coal reliance.
Development of natural gas, solar and nuclear resources and refinancing investment in prematurely retired coal-fired plants are priorities that have emerged among energy stakeholders and legislators leading up to the session.
At the state Public Energy Authority’s most recent meeting last month, West Virginia Manufacturers Association president Rebecca McPhail urged state leaders to back legislation similar to a bill that stalled in last year’s legislative session designed to encourage natural gas electric generation in the state.
House Bill 4622, led in sponsorship by Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, would have directed the state Economic Development Authority to identify and designate sites suitable for natural gas electric generation facilities. The bill would have encouraged expedited consideration of permit applications using sites designated by the Economic Development Authority.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas, but natural gas fueled just 4% of the state’s net electricity generation in 2021 — far below the national clip of 38%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
McPhail criticized West Virginia’s disparity between gas production and electricity generation in her presentation before the Public Energy Authority and argued that increasing natural gas power generation would lower greenhouse gas emissions and provide greater reliability than intermittent renewable energy sources.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute, a pro-clean energy think tank based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, criticized the intent of HB 4622, contending that utility-scale power generation isn’t an effective foundation for economic development or job creation.
“[Fossil fuel power generation] is struggling to remain competitive with renewable energy and is subject to boom and bust cycles because the price of its feedstock is susceptible to the whims of volatile global commodity markets,” O’Leary noted in an email.
A 2021 Ohio River Valley Institute report found that a rise in natural gas production from 2008 to 2019 did little to lift up the economies in 22 gas drilling-heavy counties in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
In 2021, the International Energy Agency said there was no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects in its proposed pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050.
But West Virginia Climate Alliance co-founder Perry Bryant supported combined-cycle gas-fired power generation with carbon capture and storage in an op-ed published by the Gazette-Mail on Monday. Combined-cycle natural gas plants use turbine exhaust heat to generate electric power.
Carbon capture, use and storage is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground. It’s unproven at commercial scale and has been dismissed by many clean energy advocates as an unnecessarily risky investment.
“We need to adopt as much wind, solar and battery storage as possible as quickly as possible,” Bryant wrote. “But I’m not convinced that we can develop these energy sources as quickly as we need to.”
During a renewable energy conference last month in Charleston, state Department of Economic Development Executive Director Mike Graney indicated support for expanding in-state solar development.
Graney advocated expanding provisions in a 2020 state law that established a utility-scale solar development program.
Senate Bill 583 of 2020 allowed renewable electric-generating facilities to have a generating capacity of up to 50 megawatts until 85% of that facility’s annual energy output is being sold or is contracted to be sold to residential, commercial, or industrial customers. No single such facility can have a generating capacity of more than 200 megawatts under the law, which expires at the end of 2025.
“I think we need to revisit that legislation and remove the cap and remove the sunset,” Graney said at the first ever New Energy Conference, which highlighted possibilities for greater utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage technologies in West Virginia.
Graney also indicated support for community solar, a program that the West Virginia Environmental Council and other renewable energy advocates have urged the state Legislature to adopt.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
Experts say community solar saves residential consumers about 10% in electricity costs. Proponents say it would open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.
West Virginia is among the majority of states that haven’t adopted legislation to enable community solar.
Graney said community solar “makes some sense,” given the deep backlog of projects in the interconnection queue for regional transmission organization PJM.
To support the Department of Energy’s definition of community solar, state lawmakers would have to approve a third-party market that requires project developers and utilities to meet regulations to enroll customers and add community solar installations.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, plans to reintroduce a bill that languished in the 2022 regular legislative session that would enable community solar in the state.
Hansen also plans to reintroduce legislation to enable a tool that proponents have touted as an effective way to finance retiring coal-fired assets.
That tool is securitization, which is designed to lower electricity rates by replacing a utility’s rate of return on its investment capital with low-interest bonds paid back over a long period, reducing utility debt. The process may stretch out cost recovery over a longer period of time, resulting in lower rates.
Then-Appalachian Power president Chris Beam pitched the tool to the Public Energy Authority at a meeting last year, noting that the company would need state legislation to allow it to securitize its coal-fired assets.
State approval can allow utilities to receive bonds with a high enough rating to provide savings for ratepayers.
“Real savings can be generated through securitization,” Hansen said in a phone interview.
Led in sponsorship by Hansen, HB 4305 introduced in the 2022 regular legislative session would have paired enabling securitization with lifting state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction.
The federal Department of Energy released a report last year estimating that 80% of nearly 400 retired and operating coal power plant sites evaluated had the basic characteristics needed to be considered amenable to host an advanced nuclear reactor.
HB 4305 never advanced out of the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee, but the Legislature lifted state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction early in the last regular legislative session.
Graney said during last month’s energy conference that the state may need “enabling legislation” to promote nuclear development to follow up on lifting those restrictions.
“We ... didn’t really talk about how we can actually get it built here,” Graney said.
Renewable energy industry representatives showed support for a bill that stalled in the Senate after House passage last year that would have allowed construction, in any zoning district, of non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted state Public Service Commission approval.
The House of Delegates passed HB 4553 in March after it included an exception to keep wind-powered electric generating facilities from being approved for any zoning district with commission authorization.
HB 4553 opponents said the bill would have deprived communities of local control, a criticism leveled even by legislators like Hansen who typically support renewable energy development.
The bill’s lead sponsor was Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, who earlier this month announced the formation of a New Energy Caucus that will meet weekly during the regular legislative session that starts next month. Clark promised that a “robust lineup” of experts would educate caucus members on topics such as battery energy storage systems, wind and solar power, coalfield redevelopment and hydrogen fuel.