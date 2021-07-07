HAMLIN — Lincoln Emergency Services requested assistance from the Lincoln County Commission to purchase three new ambulances for the county during its meeting Thursday.
“We are requesting funding for three additional ambulances,” said EMS Director Trish Watson. “We currently have nine trucks. Six of those have greater than 200,000 miles on them. We need six minimum just to do daily activities. Only two of those nine are less than 100,000. It’s hard to maintain the status quo with the fleet, and their age and the mileage.”
Watson said the week before the meeting, they had five ambulances in the garage in need of repairs.
Watson said from current estimates, the vehicles would cost approximately $384,000 based on current prices, but that these change almost daily due to supply and demand.
Watson said EMS has suffered from both lost revenue and increased costs through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID in general has just taken a toll on EMS because our call volume is down, we’ve had about $209,000 in lost revenue from the call volume being down,” Watson said. “We’ve had increased expenditures with additional overtime, additional medical supplies, additional PPE.”
Watson said they are also facing a staff shortage, and recently they were forced to turn away seven non-emergency calls in a single day. She said these were scheduled pickups and not 911 emergency calls.
In regard to COVID, Watson said only 46% of EMS staff have been vaccinated when asked by Commissioner Charles Vance.
The commission said they will look over the request from Watson before a future meeting.
The Commission also approved the following action items Thursday:
- Bills as submitted for payment
- Appointments, wills and settlements as submitted by the county clerk
- Exoneration orders as submitted by the assessor
- Wills done in vacation of the Lincoln County Commission
- State budget revision
- Newtech quote for updated software and ProWatch Access Control System upgrade for $10,140.48
- Appoint Betty Hager to the Solid Waste Authority board effective July 1
- Hire Lolita Clay in the Circuit Clerk’s office effective July 2
- Resignation of Sarah Browning from the sheriff’s office and transfer to the County Clerk’s office
- Accept resignation of Tina Goddard from 911 effective July 1
- Hire Tina Goddard and Julie Moore as tax deputies
- Resignation of Kyra Bias from County Clerk’s office effective July 9
- Move Jennifer Noble from part-time to full-time 911 dispatcher effective July 4
The Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. August 5.