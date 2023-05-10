HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved employee changes in the County Clerk’s office at their recent meeting May 4.
Kimberly Adkins resigned, effective May 12, as Deputy Clerk in the County Clerk’s office.
Michelle Clay has transferred from the Circuit Clerk’s office effective May 16, to replace Kim Toppins as Deputy Clerk with a starting salary of $25,000.
Sarah Browning was approved as the Chief Deputy Clerk effective May 16, with a starting salary of $31,500.
Other commission business that was approved:
Kristy Scraggs, Tina Stevens and Kristy Ray to attend the annual in-service training from The State Auditor’s Office meeting on June 6-9 at the Glade Springs Resort & Conference Center. Training cost is $275 per person and resort room is $116 per night
Set a hearing date of May 18, at 6:30pm to consider the Petition of Lucian Taylor Jones, III and Sandra Limon to close Brumfield Ave. and the portion of the alley which runs from Lot 71 to Brumfield Ave. within the LH Cammack Subdivision, Harts
Appointment of Kalee M. Thompson as Administratrix of the Estate of Anthony Dale Thompson. Due to the death of appointee Shirley Thompson. Bond set at $1,000
Donation of $1,000 to the American Legion in Hamlin for the Youth Fishing Tournament