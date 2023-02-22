Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Just days after a shooting at Michigan State University, West Virginians took to the podium last Wednesday to protest a proposed bill that would allow firearms to be carried on college campuses.

Senate Bill 10 was the subject of a public hearing last Wednesday morning in the House of Delegates chambers at the State Capitol, where the majority of the individuals who spoke during the hour-long session opposed the bill. Each speaker was given one minute.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

Recommended for you