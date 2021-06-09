My mother once told me Jesus was hung from a cross made from a dogwood tree and that is why they bloom in the spring right around Easter to remind people of the significance of the season. She also offered that God decided dogwoods would never grow large enough again to hang a person from after his son was crucified on one. I could research her assertion but I will go to my grave believing everything my mother ever told me. If you can’t believe the person who brought you into this world then maybe you can never ever really trust anyone.
My lovely bride and I look forward to the first beautiful dogwood blooms in the spring. They herald in a new season and they are bright spots in our otherwise late winter bleak forest. With each four-wheeler ride or walk in the forest, we delight in seeing another one blossom.
The destruction of a dogwood greatly displeases me. I have tried to grow them myself in city yards only to see them wither. My grandfather took great satisfaction in digging up small ones in the woods and grafting limbs from neighbors’ pink dogwoods and creating beautiful pink dogwoods in his yard. We bulldoze new 4 wheeler roads or clean more hillsides to remove autumn olive all farmers learn to despise and our friend who runs the bulldozer finds it humorous when I stand in front of a dogwood to protect it from the massive blade. So far he has not run over me.
Recently a utility contractor came onto our farm uninvited to cut trees under the high voltage power lines that run through part of our farm. They were indiscriminate about the species or size. I respectfully asked they not disturb the dogwoods offering my mother said they would never grow tall again and besides it is 200’ to the bottom of the lowest line. They were undeterred. As my frustration grew and the number of trees coming down increased over several days I finally offered it was my right to call the sheriff and have them escorted off if they did not stop cutting my dogwoods. We would sort out the ramifications of my actions later. They packed up and left.
A dear friend many years ago sat in one of those Wal-Mart plastic chairs in our farm front yard and offered he could take my 22 pistol that often accompanies me around the farm and shoot a pine cone out of the top of a huge white pine that stands along the gravel county road. This fellow started out humbly in life. He always cajoled me to give to the Salvation Army since as a kid his only Christmas presents came from them. He was more patriotic than most having fought in Vietnam and preferred fighting the enemy face to face in a tunnel with a knife and his hands than across a rice patty with an M16. He was offered a job upon leaving the 82nd airborne, eventually working out some arrangement to buy the small local firm only to grow it larger and larger until it now spans multiple states. As his wife Betty would say, you either loved him or you didn’t. I loved him. He died recently of complications from being exposed to Agent Orange in a country a world away from West Virginia.
Al Nestor with his first shot knocked that pine cone out of the top of that tree. I jumped out of my chair since I had never seen such a feat. The box of shells held another 499. He emptied that box without hitting another. Did not matter — the legend in my mind was born. Sadly that tree came down a few weeks ago — it had just gotten too large and it loomed over the farm house. We counted 85 rings. Almost 35 rings ago he became my friend. A man of huge stature and accomplishment and a tree that dominated our front yard farm sky are now both gone. Huge holes in my heart.
I value each dogwood — they bloom where planted and dominate the spring forest with their beauty and uniqueness. I value Al Nestor as a bigger than life West Virginia success story, one who provided jobs and income to people right here from his tenacity and work ethic, one who saw great value in our community and country and made it a better place where he bloomed.