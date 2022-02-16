Here are the current filings for Mingo, Logan, Boone and Lincoln counties, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website. Spot an error? Email acopley@hdmediallc.com.
2022 ELECTIONS
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield.
Republican Filings: Carol Miller of Huntington, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova.
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2, W.Va. (northern West Virginia)
Incumbent: David McKinley (R) / Alex Mooney (R)
Democrat Filings: Barry Lee Wendell of Morgantown, Angela J. Dwyer of Martinsburg.
Republican Filings: Rhonda A. Hercules of Wheeling, Mike Seckman of West Union, Susan B. Lochocki of Morgantown, incumbents David B. McKinley of Wheeling and Alex Mooney of Charles Town.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE (redistricted in 2020). Half of the Senate is up for election.
Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Sabrina Grace of Williamson, Wesley Blankenship of Baisden, Mark R. Maynard of Wayne.
Senate District 7 (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha)
Incumbent: Ron Stollings (D)
Democrat Filings: Ron Stollings of Danville.
Republican Filings: Mike Stuart of South Charleston, Chad McCormick of Yawkey.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE (Redistricted in 2020, the 100 seats are now in single-member 100 districts. All 100 seats are up for election.)
House District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
Democrat Filings: David Thompson of Fort Gay.
Republican Filings: Nate Randolph of East Lynn, Matthew Deskins of Delbarton, Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay.
House District 30 (northern Lincoln County)
Democrat Filings: Deidra Roberts of Hamlin, Roger May of Alum Creek.
Republican Filings: Andrew Stanley of Alum Creek, Cecil Silva of Morrisvale, David “Flimsy” Adkins of Hamlin.
House District 31 (southwestern Lincoln, northern Logan, western Boone)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Jill Barker of Chapmanville, Haskel Boytek of Chapmanville, current House 24 Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi of Chapmanville.
House District 32 (most of Boone County)
Democrat Filings: Rodney A. Miller of Madison.
Republican Filings: Current House 23 delegate Josh Holstein of Ashford.
House District 33 (southern Logan County)
Democrat Filings: George Howes of Sarah Ann.
Republican Filings: Current House 24 delegate Jordan Bridges of Logan.
House District 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)
Democrat Filings: Mark Colegrove of Delbarton.
Republican Filings: Big John White of Delbarton, Mark Dean of Gilbert.
BOONE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: James Craig, District 1; Barry Brown, District 2; Rob Nelson, District 3.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 1: Jimmy Craig of Bloomingrose, Nick Bratcher of Peytona. DISTRICT 2: Barry Brown of Van. DISTRICT 3: Darlene J. McClure of Danville, Dustin Moore of Danville.
BOONE COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Roger Toney (D)
Democrat Filings: Roger Toney of Ashford.
Republican Filings:
BOONE COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Sam R. Burns (D), appointed
Democrat Filings: Chase Jarrell of Van, Sam R. Burns of Danville.
Republican Filings:
BOONE COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Craig Bratcher (D)
Democrat Filings: Craig Bratcher of Peytona.
Republican Filings: Jeff Petry of Ashford.
BOONE CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Filings: Johnny Ball of Danville.
BOONE/LINCOLN CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE 25
Incumbent: Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge (appointed).
Nonpartisan Filings: Cynthia “Tinker” Jarrell, Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge
LINCOLN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (4 seats open)
Incumbents: Rodney Baker, District 2; Fred Curry, District 3; Steve Priestley, District 3.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 1: Rodney Cummings of Alum Creek, R. Jody Pistore of Alum Creek, Johnny Workman of Tornado. DISTRICT 2: Jamie (Collins) Torres of Branchland, Rodney Lynn Baker II of Ranger, Howard “Hoss” Farley of Harts, Jeremy W. Wilson of Branchland. DISTRICT 3: Sheila “Butchie” Burns of Hamlin, Nicholas Little of West Hamlin, Shannon Ross of Hamlin, Nick Watts of Hamlin, Jonathan Frazier of West Hamlin, David Bell of Hamlin, Fred Curry of Hamlin.
LINCOLN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Charlie Brumfield
Democrat Filings: Wylie Aaron Stowers of Hamlin, Charles Brumfield of Harts.
Republican Filings: Brian Graley of Griffithsville.
LINCOLN COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Direl Baker
Democrat Filings: Direl Baker of Ranger.
Republican Filings: Kristy Scraggs of Branchland.
LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Charles Vance
Democrat Filings: Charles Vance of Midkiff.
Republican Filings: Kim Blair of Harts.
LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Debbie Mendez, West District; Jeremy Farley, East District; Dr. Pat Joe White, East District.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 2: Sherman H. Kirk of Stollings, Debbie Mendez of Omar and Moss Burgess of Wilkinson. DISTRICT 3: Jamie Sparks of Chapmanville, Anthony “Tony” Dean of Chapmanville, Austin Workman of Big Creek. DISTRICT 4: Pat Joe White of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Mark McGrew
Democrat Filings: Mark McGrew of Holden.
Republican Filings:
LOGAN COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: John Turner (D)
Democrat Filings: John Turner of Chapmanville.
Republican Filings:
LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Danny Ellis (D) (not seeking re-election)
Democrat Filings: Bill Copley of Man, Ralph Rodighiero of West Logan.
Republican Filings: Jeremy Farley of Chapmanville, Billy Jack Dickerson of Davin.
LOGAN CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Filings: John Kovach of Chapmanville, Michael “Gibson” Oneil of Switzer.
MINGO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: James Baisden, Kermit-Harvey District; John W. Preece, Lee District; Tom Slone, Williamson District.
Nonpartisan Filings: STAFFORD DISTRICT: Justin Billy Endicott of Gilbert. LEE DISTRICT: Eric Evans of Williamson, Amy Dearfield Hannah of Delbarton, John Warren Preece of Delbarton. KERMIT-HARVEY DISTRICT: James Ed Baisden of Dingess, Scott Grimmett of Lenore. WILLIAMSON DISTRICT: Tom Slone of Williamson.
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Lonnie Hannah
Democrat Filings: Lonnie Hannah of Williamson.
Republican Filings: Audrey Gay Smith of Gilbert.
MINGO COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Larry “Yogi” Croaff (D)
Democrat Filings: Larry “Yogi” Croaff of Edgarton, Renee Smith of Kermit.
Republican Filings: Bethany Goad-Cisco of Matewan.
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION — Taylor seat
Incumbent: Thomas Taylor (R)
Democrat Filings: Doug Kirk of Lenore.
Republican Filings: Thomas Taylor of Williamson, Harold B. Davis of Williamson.
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION — Fortner seat
Incumbent: Marty Fortner (appointed to complete Gavin Smith’s term) (R)
Democrat Filings: Nathan Brown of Lenore.
Republican Filings: Marty Fortner of Gilbert, Russell L. Deskins of Williamson.
MINGO CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Filings: Helen Ann Stanley of Williamson, Harry Keith White of Gilbert.