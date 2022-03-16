Election questionnaires being sent to local candidates HD Media Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lincoln Journal is publishing a Guide to the 2022 Elections on Wednesday, April 27 (the day that early voting begins in West Virginia for the primary election).The guide will include voting information as well as questionnaires from local candidates in contested races.We are currently reaching out to candidates who included their contact information when they filed to run.To receive a questionnaire, send an email to Andrea Copley-Smith at acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. Include your name, phone number and candidacy information.Questionnaire responses are due back soon and will be added to our website as well as run in the weekly newspaper and the special election section on April 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Logan makes history, wins first state title in girls hoops Capito, Manchin announce new school bus funding FFA, 4-H host show and sale CONTACT providing services in Lincoln County Election questionnaires being sent to local candidates LINCOLN COUNTY MARRIAGES Herd softball takes two at March Madness CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.