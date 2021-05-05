Sometimes, the word on the street is simply worth no more than a pocket-full of lint.
When HD Media purchased the Lincoln Journal/Sentinel in early 2021, there was certainly some backlash. As we took over the papers, I can assure you that the line of potential buyers was a very short one. In fact, it was a lonely line that saw HD Media as the only one who saw the potential, the history and had a vision for moving the paper forward in a climate that is ever-changing.
Some locals said that we were going to fill it with Huntington news. Perhaps during the transition, there wasn’t as much local news as we envisioned. Taking over the papers, we didn’t have a full-time reporter on staff. We certainly had work to do.
I stepped in to do some local reporting. My regular beat saw me handling news and sports for the Coal Valley News and contributing to our roster of southern West Virginia papers.
My reporting and editing style is certainly different than what Lincoln County is accustomed to. In my 27 years in the business, I’ve strived to be fair and concise in my work and I’m not afraid to tackle a controversial topic.
Ultimately, newspapers serve a fundamental and vital purpose. There are few other outlets that can process and distribute information that is of the utmost importance to the citizenry as newspapers should do. We are part of the soil of Lincoln County. That is the beauty of the community newspaper — we’re able to not only inform our readers, but to relate to them. We don’t promote a political party, our business is truth.
Some call newspapers the Fourth Branch of the Government. I see us as the First Branch of the People.
I think you’ll find in my election coverage as a reporter that I provide a podium for ALL candidates. I want to hear what they ALL have to say, not just the ones who regurgitate a philosophy that may be similar to my own. I’m a registered Independent and my ballots look like tic-tac-toe games gone haywire. I vote for people, not parties.
Recently, I accepted a position as Regional Weeklies Editor. Yes, that means that my responsibilities encompass more than our papers here in Lincoln County. I feel the need to debunk the rumor that I have no connections to Lincoln County.
If you look around you, a baseball toss in any direction will certainly hit an “Adkins.” It is one of the most recognizable surnames in Lincoln County. My grandmother, Inza Adkins came from Lincoln County as her family originally settled here. She married a blacksmith and coal miner from Boone County named Lakin McDerment and they made their home there. Unfortunately, I never met her. She died in the early 1960s and I was born in 1971.
My late uncle Lakin McDerment Jr. served as the maintenance supervisor for Boone County Schools for decades and he and my late uncle George McDerment — a carpenter by trade — built many homes in Lincoln, Kanawha and Boone counties.
I’ve been told by those that knew him that my uncle Lakin was a fierce and accurate bricklayer who was tapped for many projects in the region.
My wife Chanda is the Adult Education instructor for Lincoln County. Her classroom is located in Hamlin. I’m proud of the work that she does that often goes unnoticed. Her passion lies in seeing someone come to her classroom without a high school diploma and find that they not only can achieve their high school equivalency, but move on to college or a trade and chase their dreams at any age.
My parents raised me in Boone County and I graduated from Sherman High in 1989 before I found my calling in newspapers at Glenville State College for the now perished “Glenville Mercury” publication.
My work has found me in Nashville, Cleveland and Charlotte among others. I moved back to West Virginia in 2016 when an opportunity arose that would allow me to work for my hometown paper, the CVN.
I sought the services of Nancy Peyton as your reporter once my role changed with HD Media. Nancy has worked for the Logan Banner previously before a stint with the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office.
Nancy is a tough but fair reporter in the traditional sense, which made her my target. Readers can count on her to find and publish the truth and not be a mouthpiece to protect someone else or serve their agenda and interests.
I should address another piece of bad information. Despite what you may have heard, we aren’t against publishing middle school sports results in the paper. While varsity coverage will always take priority, we will accept submitted stories and results from coaches and parents alike. We just don’t have the staff to physically be there — especially when there are varsity sports that have not received consistent coverage.
Along with Lifestyles Editor Phyllis Stowers who brings decades of experience to the table, We are in the very early stages of pushing YOUR Lincoln Journal/Sentinel forward.
Chanda and I make our home in Danville with our son Taylor and daughter Maria.
I am always available. I can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2401. If you know of someone doing great things in the community, I want to talk to you. If you know of people abusing their power to the detriment of our community, I want to hear about that, too.
I look forward to hearing from you. Thank you for your patience and encouragement as we move forward.