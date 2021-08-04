HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools has released preliminary relocation plans for students from Duval PK-8 after it was announced that the building will be permanently closed.
The pre-k to second grades will be unaffected by the relocation process; they will remain at the existing Duval PK-8 site. Students and teachers in grades 3-5 will relocate to Hamlin PK-8. Students and teachers in grades 6-8 will relocate to the central office.
All students will still be enrolled as Duval students despite their location.
Bus routes are also in the process of being adjusted for these moves, which may lead to longer rides for some students to and from school.
Parents who are interested in transferring their child to another school can contact the school for more information, as Lincoln County Schools will be observing the existing transfer policy during this time.
Lincoln County Schools first announced July 23 that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be closed until further notice after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.
The announcement noted that the report recommended more parts of Duval be closed than what already had been late last year, so the administration made the decision to close the facility entirely to take time to review the information in the report.
Lincoln County Schools Maintenance Director Greg Gosnay said during the July 27 meeting of the board that he had noticed damages that led him to request this second opinion.
According to administrators, all previous reports they had received determined the building was still safe for students.
“The front building where the secretary’s office is, the whole front corner looks like it’s pulling away from the building,” Gosnay said. “That was the big concern with the engineer here, that front corner.”
Gosnay also conveyed to board members that, in his opinion, the building should be demolished because it is now a liability. Fencing is expected to be put up in the coming weeks at a perimeter determined by the Fire Marshal, but Gosnay said he feels the quicker action is taken the better.
The board told Gosnay to move ahead with research on how much demolition would cost.
The building closure announcement came a few days after discussion of Duval PK-8 at the July 20 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education. During this meeting, a member of the community shared concerns during the public comment period about the condition of the building.
“It is public knowledge that the left wing of the building, which contains the cafeteria, has been shut down and deemed unsafe,” said Jessie Thompson. “This prevents student access to stairwells and fire exits.”
The school was closed for a day in October 2020 due to structural concerns. According to a media report from the time, school officials received a letter from ZMM that stated they didn’t believe there was an imminent threat of the building collapsing, but due to the unpredictability of the structure and out of abundance of caution, students and staff should not be in the cafeteria wing of the building.
The architect engineers also reportedly told the school at the time the rest of the building is structurally sound and remained occupied. Superintendent Jeff Kelley said at the time they shut down the wing that includes the cafeteria due to structural concerns.
Thompson questioned the sources the county is using to monitor the cracks in the building. Kelley said in a previous conversation he had with Thompson that she had requested access to the bi-weekly reports sent to the board on the condition of the building.
“I think it would probably do us some good to make those available,” Kelley said. “There is some engineering jargon in there that may make it a little hard to understand. I think if we put those out for the public to consume, along with some frequently asked questions — I’ll just give you an example, she asked me ‘if I want my kid to go to another school can I do that?’ I said you can go through the out-of-area transfer process like anyone else...These questions that are coming my way, I think it would do us some good to get that information out to our people.”
The board agreed to making these reports available to the public.
“We’ve been watching this like a hawk for what, two years now or longer,” said board member Rodney Baker. “We’ve made sure that we don’t have any reasonable risk of any harm to any child.”
Kelley stated in a May interview with The Lincoln Journal that there are crack detectors in the building being constantly monitored to ensure the school is safe for students. Reports on these had been regularly sent to the board with a recommendation on whether or not it is safe for the building to remain open for a few years.
Kelley said his administration is pursuing funds from the School Building Authority to plan for a new facility in the county. The request from Lincoln County Schools was denied last year, but they are in the process of preparing a presentation to apply again.
Thompson said, ultimately, her concern was that there had not been enough of a focus in the last year on the condition of the building. She said she wants to see a proactive plan in place for the safety of the children in the school.
“Last year was a huge loss due to the pandemic,” Thompson said. “The education of our children suffered greatly, and teachers made sacrifices with limited resources. The impact was very challenging and unsettling for everyone. Focus was shifted to persisting through the pandemic instead of the building condition and needed improvements.”