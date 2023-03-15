Duval band members recognized for multiple distinctions By AMY ADKINS Aadkins@hdmediallc.com Mar 15, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Duval band members were recently recognized for multiple distinctions. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUVAL — The Duval Middle School Band recently were awarded multiple distinctions from the Region 5 Black Diamond All-Area Band.The following were recognized:Flutes: Addy Meadows, 2nd Chair; Teejay Ellison, 4th ChairClarinets: Eva Watkins, 3rd Chair; Bella Judge, 6th Chair; Keeley Gregorich, 8th ChairAlto Saxophones: Megan Saddler, 1st Chair; Cherish Miller, 5th Chair Bari Sax: Heath Glenn, 1st Chair; Elie Bender, 3rd ChairTrumpets: Dawson Thompson, 2nd Chair; Tempy Meadows, 6th ChairTuba: Rosemary Milam, 2nd ChairPercussion: Hayley Gillenwater, 2nd Chair; Dez Payton, 4th Chair Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Kinsey a finalist for Lou Henson Award Lincoln County baseball opens season on Thursday Loaded Lincoln County softball squad eying third state title Madison native named WVU’s 69th mountaineer mascot Man charged after hitting cruisers in police pursuit BRIM Report released for Lion’s Club Field Harts Pk-8 gets instrument donation Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.