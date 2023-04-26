Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LINCOLN COUNTY — The Drone team from Lincoln County takes home the highest honor at the National Championship two years in a row.

The Drone Boyz, 58625D from Hamlin PK-8 traveled to Texas to compete in the Aerial Drone Championship: Perseverance. The competition was held April 15-16 at Issac H. Kempner Senior High School in Sugar Land, Texas. There were 57 teams travelling from nine states that attended the championship. The Drone Boyz are made up of seventh graders Jack Shull and Reed Roberts, and sixth grader Grayson McComas.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

