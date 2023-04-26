LINCOLN COUNTY — The Drone team from Lincoln County takes home the highest honor at the National Championship two years in a row.
The Drone Boyz, 58625D from Hamlin PK-8 traveled to Texas to compete in the Aerial Drone Championship: Perseverance. The competition was held April 15-16 at Issac H. Kempner Senior High School in Sugar Land, Texas. There were 57 teams travelling from nine states that attended the championship. The Drone Boyz are made up of seventh graders Jack Shull and Reed Roberts, and sixth grader Grayson McComas.
Saturday, April 15, the Boyz started out rocky. After a disconnected drone and an unfortunate teammate crash, the Drone Boyz went 0-2 in their beginning matches, dropping them to 47th place. However, things started looking up for them after lunch, winning their next two matches and losing their final match of the day by only a few points. Keeping their averages high they walked out of day one with a 2-3 record but holding a 29th ranking.
Sunday, April 16, was a new day, the Drone Boyz came in and went 4-1 on day two of competition bringing their overall record to 6-4 landing them in 19th place for alliance selection. As the alliances were paired up from all over the country, no one had selected the Drone Boyz. This led to them choosing their own alliance partner. With the 11th selection, the Drone Boyz paired with the Knight Flyers, 62885A, From Cabell Midland Hight School JROTC. The Knight Flyers consist of Juniors Chase Myers and Ty Sovine, along with Sophomore Liberty Mannon.
In the round of 16, the Drone Boyz and Knight Flyers upset the six seed to advance to the quarterfinal round.
They pushed through the quarterfinals, knocking off the 13 seed to advance to the semifinals. This is where their run ended — the Knight Flyers had an unfortunate drone crash causing their battery to dislodge leaving Jack Shull alone to defend the field. After a last second choice to de-score 21 points from their opponent, Jack was unable to make it to a landing pad, resulting in a 45-41 loss to the team that would become the champions. Leaving the Drone Boyz and the Knight Flyers with a third-place finish.
As awards began to dwindle the Drone Boyz were feeling defeated and ready to head home. With only the top award, the Excellence Award, left to hand out the Boyz felt as if their performance in the last two days might have left them short of the title.
The Excellence Award, formerly known as the High Flyer Award, recognizes an organized, systematic and professional approach to planning and strategizing, project and time management, and team organization. The Excellence Award recognizes a team’s ability to document and explain their process via a Competition Logbook and Team Interview. It recognizes overall excellence in both the Judged Award and the Performance Award categories. The Excellence Award incorporates all the criteria of the Flight Operations Award, plus the added component of a team’s on-field performance at the event. It is the highest honor in the Aerial Drone Competition.
As they began to announce the team number, 58625D, The Drone Boyz went wild. There have only been two National Championships for the Aerial Drone Competition and the Drone Boyz have won the Middle School top honor at both of them.
“To win it once, felt like a dream but to win it twice in a row felt impossible, but we went out there and did the impossible and as of now we are the only middle school in the world to win it on a national level,” Grayson McComas said.
Also, at the ADC: Perseverance, Guyan Valley Middle School team 25506F consisting of Kam Porter, Jaxon Shortridge and Jarred Ramey took home second place in the Autonomous Programming Skills Category for middle school with a score of 40.
In Autonomous Flight Skills matches, a single team has 60 seconds of autonomous drone operation to score points by lifting off, navigating through arch and keyhole gates, cleared balls from the starting lane and ending the match on a landing pad or in the alliance blackout zone. All drone commands are pre-coded by the team, no pilots allowed. This is a challenging award to win and deserves recognition.
The Aerial Drone Championship will make three more stops before closing out the season — Michigan, Mississippi, and Fairmont, West Virginia. The competition in Fairmont takes place May 19 and 20 at Fairmont State University.