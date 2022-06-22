Drainpipe replaced in West Hamlin HD Media Jun 22, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. The West Virginia Division of Highways recently completed a large drain pipe replacement in West Hamlin. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST HAMLIN — The West Virginia Division of Highways recently completed a massive pipe replacement project at the Lincoln Church of God.Contractors replaced a 60-inch drainpipe that was constantly becoming clogged, leading to washouts and crumbling pavement. The pipe goes under W.Va. 10 on the banks of the Guyandotte River.Replacing the drainpipe required a massive excavation. District 2 Area Engineer David Sunt said the old pipe had a T-angle in it, leading to clogs.The approximately $380,000 project replaced the pipe with a straight 60-inch section of pipe.The project took about three weeks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Ga. prep running back Jordan Louie joins WVU football class of 2023 Dirty Birds sign former Marshall star Corey Bird Investigation continuing into death of Tornado man Drainpipe replaced in West Hamlin Three Rivers Avian Center wows library-goers LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Registration open for River Cities Cornhole Classic Marshall announces spring 2022 president's and dean's list students Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.