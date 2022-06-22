Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Drain pipe replacement

The West Virginia Division of Highways recently completed a large drain pipe replacement in West Hamlin.

 Submitted photo

WEST HAMLIN — The West Virginia Division of Highways recently completed a massive pipe replacement project at the Lincoln Church of God.

Contractors replaced a 60-inch drainpipe that was constantly becoming clogged, leading to washouts and crumbling pavement. The pipe goes under W.Va. 10 on the banks of the Guyandotte River.

Replacing the drainpipe required a massive excavation. District 2 Area Engineer David Sunt said the old pipe had a T-angle in it, leading to clogs.

The approximately $380,000 project replaced the pipe with a straight 60-inch section of pipe.

The project took about three weeks.

