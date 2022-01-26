HAMLIN — The Lincoln County High School softball team received a $5,000 donation for a new practice facility during the Lincoln County Commission meeting Thursday.
Lincoln County High School softball head coach Tommy Barrett was on hand Thursday to receive the donation from State Sens. Rupie Phillips and Ron Stollings.
Barrett said previously during a Lincoln County School Board meeting that the immediate need for a new facility came after the closure of Duval PK-8. Students being housed at the central office meant that the space previously utilized by the team was now used as amenities for those students.
“Due to the facility being closed at Duval PK-8, we were going to lose our indoor hitting facility,” Barrett said. “Prior to that, I had been securing the funds to build an indoor facility already.”
Barrett said the team has already received donations to begin work on the facility, and that progress is being made to have it open as quickly as possible.
“We’ve got to get this building finished up,” Barrett said. “We’ve got to get some insulation in the building. I’ve got to get the heat source…We’re still fundraising, our girls are. We just finished up a fundraiser, a donut sale where we raised another $1,600 to be able to buy the lighting for the facility.”
Barrett has also asked the board of education for assistance in funding the facility so that it can be completed for practice season to begin on time.
Barrett said after fundraising, he estimated an additional $25,000 would be needed to complete the facility.
“That would secure it all to finish the project up,” Barrett said. “Then I can act more quickly on it that way we don’t miss out on anything. Our season starts in March.”
Barrett said he works to instill academic achievement in his girls and does not focus only on the sport. He said he views the facility as an investment in the youth of the county.
“My team GPA on the girls’ softball team exceeds a 4.0 with a roster of about 20 kids,” Barrett said. “I’ve got one D1 commit already, and in the next couple of years we’re going to have several I’m sure. You’re speaking of kids getting $200,000 scholarships that are not so much athletic but academic as well. We’ve got expectations, for the next couple of years we should be pretty competitive. We’ve got a good group of kids.”
The $5,000 donated Thursday will go towards the $25,000 needed to complete the facility. Barrett said he was anticipating a donation from the Lincoln County Commission as well, and has requested funds from the Lincoln County Board of Education. The board is exploring its options for contributing.