CHARLESTON — High rates of suspension in West Virginia schools were examined during the state board of education meeting last Wednesday, illustrating widespread use and disproportionate distribution among Black, low-socio-economic status and disabled student populations.
Together, the state Department of Education’s Office of Data Analysis & Research and its Office of Leadership Development & Support compiled 169,963 discipline referrals from the 2021-22 school year involving 51,432 students, which led to 66,904 in and out-of-school suspensions for 28,702 students who lost, on average, 6.2 instructional days.
In total, students statewide collectively lost 177,778 instructional days due to suspension.
“I want the taxpayers to know we have a problem. We’re going to address it. We’re not going to run from it,” Board President Paul Hardesty said. “It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint. It’s not going to be an easy fix.”
The department’s research found 19% of all students statewide were referred for discipline, with more than half, 56%, of those referrals ultimately culminating in a suspension. Eleven percent of all students in the state were suspended at some point in the year, compared to 7.4% nationally in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The numbers mirrored national data showing correlation between number of suspensions levied against a student and both decreasing math and English proficiency levels as well as non-discipline related absenteeism.
“If a student is not in the classroom, they cannot learn the content that will help them demonstrate mastery of English language arts or mathematics. This is the ‘so-what,’ this is why it matters so much that we’re talking about this,” said data office lead coordinator Georgia Hughes-Webb.
The data also revealed a disparity in the way suspensions were doled out across subgroups.
Black students represent 4% of all students in West Virginia, but in the 2021-22 school year 8% of all students suspended were Black, accounting for 10% of all suspensions, 16% of suspensions of more than 10 days and 11% of all instructional days lost due to suspension.
In comparison, white students, who count for 89% of all students, represented 85% of students suspended, accounting for 82% of suspensions and 80% of instructional days lost to suspension.
The average number of instructional days lost due to suspension for Black students was 8.8 and 5.9 for white students. That disparity increased when looking specifically at out-of-school suspensions as opposed to in-school suspensions.
When looking at the entire Black student population, 31% were referred for discipline last year; 64% of those referred were suspended. That compared to 18% of white students who were referred for discipline and 55% of those referred being suspended.
At a base level, 1 in 5 Black students were suspended compared to 1 in 10 white students.
According to a joint study by Ivy League professors published in the National Library of Medicine, nationally, Black students were 3.2 times more likely to be suspended or expelled than white students in 2019.
Disparities were shown across economic lines at the state level too.
Low-socioeconomic status students represent 53% of students in the state, but 68% of all students suspended, who accounted for 73% of all suspensions of 75% of all instructional days lost due to suspension.
When looking at the total low-socio-economic status student population, 23% were referred for discipline, with 60 percent of those referred being suspended. In comparison, 15% of all non-low socio-economic status students were referred for discipline with 49% of those referred being suspended.
At its base level, 14% of all low socio-economic status students were suspended compared to 7% of non-low socio-economic status students.
Meanwhile, low socio-economic students lost an average 6.8 days to suspension while non-socio-economic status lost 4.7.
In other noteworthy results, 65% of students with disabilities who were referred for discipline were suspended, compared to 51% of those without disabilities who were referred for discipline. Students with disabilities represent 19% of students, 27% of all students suspended and accounted for 30% of all suspensions.
When the results first came in, analysts were surprised to receive no data from Tyler County, before realizing it had not been suspending students per a policy. That notion raised one reason for collecting the data.
“We want to be able dive in and figure out, what did they do, how did they do this?” said leadership and development office director Drew McClanahan.
In light of the numbers, McClanahan announced the two collaborating departments plan to jointly launch a school discipline database that allows the public to view county and state level data to fuel dialogue.
“It will give everyone the opportunity to see at the county and school level what types of discipline intervention are being provided ... That’s important for our parents and for our administrators as well because we should be the largest advocates for transparency as we can,” McClanahan said.
Hardesty reflected on the definition of discipline, or punishment assigned to foster obedience or mold character.
“We’ve got the punishment side down pat, but that’s the only thing we’ve got down pat,” Hardesty said. “And who has suffered because of that? Our children. And as the data you have provided shows, our most vulnerable children.”
Hardesty and McClanahan both advocated for community involvement in addressing the issue.
“This board can not fix this alone. This is going to take an effort of the DHHR, the legislature, I want a copy of this given to all 134 legislators as soon as possible, to the governor’s office ... the organizations that come here every month to meet, the communities, the faith communities,” Hardesty said. “This is going to take a comprehensive effort to try to change this.”
McClanahan said the two departments will continue meeting monthly and hope to establish a flagging process to identify and correct problem areas at the school level.
McClanahan also advocated for increased discipline process training, reduced zero tolerance policies, increased emotional supports for students, individualized approaches to discipline, strengthening of due process protections, heightened qualifications for administrators and expansion of programs like PBIS and Communities in Schools.
“I once heard a quote in a discipline presentation a few years ago that hope is the oxygen of the soul,” McClanahan said. “And I think often times we put structures in place, and even inadvertently, they may take away some of that hope from children. So I think we need to make sure we’re doubling down, we’re empathetic and supportive of our individual students’ needs. If we don’t know the individual we can’t ever get to the support we need to do.”