ALUM CREEK – The Alum Creek Lions Club has set June 5 for the grand opening of its Discovery Park for pre-teens.
Located along the Coal River within the club’s vast community grounds in Alum Creek, the playground-type park is expected to attract thousands of kids from both Lincoln and Kanawha Counties.
According to club leaders, children in the region have greatly needed a unique play area like the artfully designed park.
Beyond the traditional swings and slides and see-saws, directors say that an art center, library and reading stations and a stage for musical and artistic presentations will be featured.
Funded by a generous $35,000 grant from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the park was created to promote good health and educational opportunities in a natural setting.
Directors added that they hope the new park helps to bring forth a reduction of opioid abuse and teen pregnancy through healthy activities.
The grand opening festivities include an introduction to the new park on June 5 are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Refreshments will be provided by the Alum Creek Lions Club, which is welcoming parents, their children and everyone else to join in.
For more information, contact Loren Smith: 304-546-7175