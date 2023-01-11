A bill to separate the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three agencies will be presented early in the legislative session, lawmakers said this week.
Recently appointed House Health Committee Chairwoman Amy Summers, R-Taylor, is leading an effort that would divide the DHHR into three agencies — the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Health Facilities.
Summers and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said recently that each agency would have its own Cabinet secretary.
“We’ve been working collaboratively with our Senate partners to come up with this framework. So we laid out a draft bill to our caucus just recently for them to review, and I also briefed the executive on this idea of three secretaries,” Summers said during an appearance on MetroNews’ “Talkline” radio program.
The 86th West Virginia Legislature begins Jan. 11, and issues within the DHHR — ranging from across-the-board staff shortages to particularly concerning problems in the areas of child welfare — will be on the agenda, legislators say.
The state has a record number of children in foster care. There is also a shortage of foster care families and Child Protective Services workers, as well as reports of abuse and neglect in places where children in state custody live, Summers said.
“What we have found, especially with the pandemic ... is that the current structure of the department is too large to manage in a crisis,” Summers said. “So, we have had repeated health crises in West Virginia. We’ve had the chemical spill. We’ve had floods, the derecho, then this pandemic. And what those do is, those repeated crises consume all of the secretary’s time and resources.”
The Legislature attempted to split the DHHR into two agencies last year, but the bill was vetoed by Gov. Jim Justice, who commissioned a $1.3 million study by the McChrystal Group that showed the department shouldn’t be split, but needs bold organizational change.
When asked about the agency during a COVID briefing earlier this week, Justice said the department is showing improvement under newly appointed interim secretary Jeff Coben, who took over when former director Bill Crouch retired in December.
In addition to facing massive change through legislative action, the DHHR has been asked to begin addressing these issues internally.
Earlier this week, Republican leaders in the Senate sent a letter outlining specific long-term policy options to alleviate the growing child welfare crisis, particularly where Child Protective Services is concerned.
The letter, signed by Blair and several others, calls for the streamlining of responsibilities of CPS workers to only most essential functions, and outsourcing other responsibilities to additional staff or the private sector.
The senators also wrote that the DHHR should implement a strategy in which front-line investigations are conducted by staff who specialize in investigative work. The cases can then be handed off to social workers, if appropriate.
“This would expand the job pool to include former law enforcement and help address [the] DHHR’s terrible timeframes on initiating investigations,” the senators wrote.
Caseload issues continue to plague Child Protective Services. The current caseload formula does not take into consideration the complexity of modern casework, the senators said. They called for a formula that counts “certain types of complicated cases” as more than one case.
The letter discusses a recent caseload study that failed to answer vital questions. The CPS workload study was a recommendation discussed with circuit judges in the Eastern Panhandle, the senators said. Triggered by a House of Delegates resolution in 2021, the report was significantly delayed, but finally presented this month.
“Unfortunately, this study failed on several levels to tell us much that was new or to give a clear answer on how to solve these ongoing problems,” the senators wrote. “[The] DHHR either needs to have the workload study refurbished or obtain answers through different means.”
According to the letter, critical questions need to be addressed, including how cases are defined in the caseload ratio. Some states have moved away from considering an entire family to be only one case, because of growing complexities in family dynamics driven by the opioid crisis, the senators said.
The study also failed to define strategies to get ahead of CPS staffing shortages that regularly plague specific areas of the state, according to the senators. It also did not address the topics of standardized post-employment surveys, market studies to index pay scale and strategies to realign worker allocation.
The letter also called for the development of a county or regionally based mental health treatment menu and service inventory. This would ensure the full dissemination of support services information to everyone involved in the CPS process, from families to the courts, and create a network to maintain a certain threshold of service in each area of the state, according to the letter.
The senators said the agency should develop a child-trauma predictive model that would use existing data to trigger preventative support to families in crisis before a trauma occurs that triggers CPS referral.
“This model has been scoped out for a few years, but commitment and execution has waned in the DHHR. West Virginia has a higher percentage of its children in foster care than any other state in the United States. Clearly, a part of this problem is the lack of services that are being provided to families to try to keep them together, where that is possible,” the senators wrote.
Senators also urged the DHHR to create a foster parent portal to improve communication and increase accountability within the CPS. This would provide a way to quantify complaints from foster parents when CPS workers and assigned child-placement agencies fail to respond to critical questions, according to the letter.
“Currently, voluminous numbers of complaints are made with the ombudsman, legislators, and other policy leaders, but there is no way to properly track the failure of workers, counties, districts, or contracted providers of the state,” the senators said. “As such, these problems continue in a cyclical pattern that goes unresolved.”