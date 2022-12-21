West Virginia environmental regulators want input from localities across the state as they look to expand a program to address dilapidated structures.
The Department of Environmental Protection has sent out a second online survey to county and municipal leaders throughout West Virginia to collect feedback about what they are doing or would like to do about dilapidated structures in their areas.
The DEP’s first survey was distributed in August 2021, following the West Virginia Legislature’s passage four months earlier of a law creating a program for the agency to work with local governments to fight blight.
But state lawmakers didn’t designate any funding for the program.
It wasn’t until September of this year that Gov. Jim Justice announced that 21 West Virginia communities would receive more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures under the law, Senate Bill 368 of 2021. That announcement came after Justice, in March of this year, signed Senate Bill 722, shifting $10 million from the state’s coronavirus fiscal recovery fund appropriated for fiscal year 2022 to the fund for the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program.
The DEP is administering the $9.2 million in grant funding, which will be provided as reimbursement for demolition projects and qualified associated expenses.
DEP Secretary Harold Ward said his agency is working to launch an expanded second phase of the program after receiving calls from county and local officials statewide.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said the agency’s first-phase selection process focused on whether candidates had an existing program that deals with dilapidated properties, a program dealing with asbestos abatement, a code enforcement officer, and the abilities to secure a right-of-entry for targeted properties and document demolition bids for each structure.
Checking those boxes made a candidate more likely to be selected, Fletcher noted.
Selected candidates have 12 months to spend their budgeted amount from the time all required documentation is submitted to the DEP, with the possibility of a single six-month extension.
The Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties program sent formal questionnaires concerning dilapidated structures to all counties and incorporated municipalities last summer, Fletcher said. Eighty responses later, the program had learned that 35 respondents already had some formal existing program that deals with dilapidated structures in their communities.
The DEP learned that nearly 1,400 residential and 70 commercial structures had already been targeted for demolition once funding is identified, according to Fletcher. The estimated price tag for that demolition work was $13 million for residential structures and $16 million for commercial buildings.
Last summer’s survey sent to municipal and county leaders asked if they have a code enforcement officer, their own abandoned and dilapidated structures program and updated code enforcement laws to address such structures.
The communities selected in September were: Bluefield ($1.5 million); Buckhannon ($100,000); Clendenin ($150,000); Elkins ($300,000); Hinton ($170,500); Logan County ($1.5 million); Mannington ($175,000); McDowell County ($500,000); Mercer County ($1.5 million); Montgomery ($150,000); Nitro ($350,000); Oak Hill ($143,000); Parkersburg ($643,000); Parsons ($110,000); Princeton ($275,000); St. Albans ($540,000); Salem ($104,000); Smithers ($224,000); Thomas ($245,000); Wellsburg ($290,000); and Weston ($300,000).
West Virginia had the seventh-highest percentage (13.1%) of vacant buildings among all states in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The Legislature failed to pass a bill advanced by a committee set up for the 2022 legislative session that developed policy recommendations based on coal community feedback that focused in part on dilapidated structures during a statewide tour last year.
Increasing resources to address dilapidated buildings was among the legislative suggestions in a 13-page report that the House Select Coalfield Communities Committee delivered to the full House of Delegates in January.
The committee advanced a measure, House Bill 4824, that would have allowed county commissions to remove buildings or debris at the owner’s expense, if a governing body or circuit court supported removal. HB 4824 died in the House Judiciary Committee.
SB 368 states that the program is to be developed by the DEP and supported by a special revenue fund pooling money from charitable foundations, investment earnings, federal agencies and any future state allocations.
Survey responses are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, the DEP said.
Counties or municipalities that have not received a link to the survey or that have questions about the program should contact REAP program director Sandy Rogers (Sandra.D.Rogers@wv.gov, 1-800-322-5530) or John King (John.M.S.King@wv.gov, 304-414-9760), according to the DEP.