Dollars for demos

Dilapidated buildings on Ferry Street in Montgomery were demolished by the city in August. Grant funding through a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection program has allotted $150,000 for the city to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures.

 Courtesy of City of Montgomery

West Virginia environmental regulators want input from localities across the state as they look to expand a program to address dilapidated structures.

The Department of Environmental Protection has sent out a second online survey to county and municipal leaders throughout West Virginia to collect feedback about what they are doing or would like to do about dilapidated structures in their areas.

