HAMLIN — Some fun family events are coming up in October at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.
The first is the Demolition Derby on Oct. 8. Gates open at noon, and start time is 5 p.m.
The derby will feature a $1,200 payout for first place, $500 for second, $200 for third, and $100 for the Mad Dog winner.
Car registration is $50 per class. General admission is $10, with an additional $5 for a pit pass.
There will also be a Power Wheels derby that is free to enter for children 8 and younger. The event will also feature a barn animals petting zoo from noon until 4 p.m.
Trunk or Treat is another big event coming up later in October and will take place at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the fairgrounds.
This year’s event will feature a Halloween movie night. The movie will start at dusk after Trunk or Treat. The event is free to the community.
Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals has asked area businesses and organizations to participate in the event by sponsoring a vehicle. Participants are encouraged to produce a theme for their vehicle and dress in costumes to make the event more festive.
The first 50 vehicles set up will receive a dash plaque.
Purchase individually wrapped candy to hand out in your trunk area. On the day of the event, please arrive one hour early to set up and decorate your trunk. Participating businesses are permitted to hand out business cards and brochures to the adults.
Anyone who cannot attend but wishes to contribute to the event can send an email to lincolncowvfair@gmail.com. Candy, bottled water, and masks will be needed.
