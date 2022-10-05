Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Hillbilly Days
A Demolition Derby will be held Oct. 8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — Some fun family events are coming up in October at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

The first is the Demolition Derby on Oct. 8. Gates open at noon, and start time is 5 p.m.

