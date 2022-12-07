Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Bear and deer hunting opportunities are abundant in December.

 Courtesy of West Virginia Department of Natural Resources

Hunters will have several opportunities to target deer and bear in December with the next segments of West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons opening this month.

The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season will be open Dec. 8–11 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season. The next segment of the bear firearms season opened on Dec. 5 and runs through the end of the year.

Source: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

