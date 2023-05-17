Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Vocalist Angela Linthicum performs “Better Days” during the Day of Hope event conducted by the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust in 2022 outside the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust (NICT), a faith-based community organization, will host the annual Day of Hope event next weekend.

The organization started the citywide event 18 years ago to remember the four teenagers killed after prom night in Huntington.

