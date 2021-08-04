1940-49
September and October, 1940
Sept. 4 — Hitler declares all-out war on British cities in reprisal for RAF bombings.
Sept. 11 — London: Germans score direct hit on Buckingham Palace; royal family not hurt.
Sept. 16 — Selective Service Bill signed requiring registration of all US males aged 21-35.
Sept. 22 — Japan enters Indochina to block aid to Chinese.
Sept. 26 — Washington: FDR strikes at Japan, halting steel and iron exports to all except Britain and New World nations.
Oct. 10 — Balkans tense as Nazis move down Danube River.
Oct. 12 — Rumania: Nazi troops pour into Bucharest.
Oct. 13 — US now leasing bases in Brazil and Chile.
Oct. 16 — US: Millions register for first peacetime draft.
Oct. 22 — Portugal bans Jews from traveling through country.
Oct. 24 — 40-hour work week goes into effect.