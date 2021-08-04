Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Phyllis Stowers.jpg
Buy Now

1940-49

September and October, 1940

Sept. 4 — Hitler declares all-out war on British cities in reprisal for RAF bombings.

Sept. 11 — London: Germans score direct hit on Buckingham Palace; royal family not hurt.

Sept. 16 — Selective Service Bill signed requiring registration of all US males aged 21-35.

Sept. 22 — Japan enters Indochina to block aid to Chinese.

Sept. 26 — Washington: FDR strikes at Japan, halting steel and iron exports to all except Britain and New World nations.

Oct. 10 — Balkans tense as Nazis move down Danube River.

Oct. 12 — Rumania: Nazi troops pour into Bucharest.

Oct. 13 — US now leasing bases in Brazil and Chile.

Oct. 16 — US: Millions register for first peacetime draft.

Oct. 22 — Portugal bans Jews from traveling through country.

Oct. 24 — 40-hour work week goes into effect.

Recommended for you