1950-59
1953: January and February
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 3:37 pm
Jan. 1 — DEATH: Hank Williams.
Jan. 2 — Robert Taft elected U.S. Senate Republican leader.
Jan. 7 — Truman says this is age of H-bomb, warns Stalin war would mean ruin for U.S.S.R.
Jan. 9 — U.S. budget deficit projected at $10 billion.
Jan. 10 — Washington: Convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg appeal to president for stay of execution.
Jan. 13 — Soviet authorities arrested nine “terrorist Jewish doctors” on charges of plotting to kill top Soviet Leaders on directions from Zionist organizations, British and American intelligence agencies.
Jan. 15 — Aristotle Socrates Onasis, youthful and wealthy proprietor of 91 ships buys out Monte Carlo casino.
Jan. 31 — 130 lost as ship sinks off Ireland.
Feb. 6 — Moscow: New Soviet Encyclopedia denies existence of Israel, calls Zionists agents of U.S. and British imperialism.
Feb. 12 — Soviets break off diplomatic relations with Israel after bombing of Soviet legation.
Feb. 13 — Murderers of 652 French inhabitants of Oradour-surGlane in June 1944 have received stiff sentences from military tribunal in Bordeaux.
Feb. 13 — Pope asks U.S. for clemency in Rosenberg case.
Feb. 17 — Clemency denied, Rosenbergs due to die.
Feb. 20 — India opens $140. Mil. power system modeled after TVA.
Feb. 21 — Mexico City: 60 dead, 90 injured in trolley car crash.
Feb. 24 — former Senator Robert La Follette Jr. suicide by pistol shot.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.
