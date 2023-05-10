DAY-BY-DAY Nancy Peyton Nancy Peyton Author email May 10, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1954March and AprilMarch 1 — Washington: Five congressmen (Bentley of Mich., Jensen of Iowa, Fallon of MD, Roberts of Ala., Davis of Tenn.) shot by Puerto Rican nationalists in House.March 11 — U.S. admits Marshall Islands test exposed 264 natives and 28 Americans to radiation.March 13 — AEC awards Pittsburgh contract for first nuke plant to produce over 60,000kw.March 16 — New York: CBS introduces “The Morning Show” with Walter Cronkite to compete with NBC’s “Today Show”.March 17 — 11 Israelis slain in Beeersheba. March 20 — Peking arrests 40, executes 13 after breaking Nationalist spy ring.March 22 — London gold market re-opens first time since 1939.March 25 — NY: RCA begins mass production of color TV with 12” screen for under $1,000.April 1 — Ike establishes U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.April 12 — AEC suspends A-bomb maker Oppenheimer as security risk.April 22 — Detroit: Hudson and Nash-Kelvinator approve merger to become American Motors. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Industry Weapons Tv Broadcasting Manufacturing Atomic Physics Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Records AG warns consumers of medicare scam Chaney found innocent LACKEY: Change on the Hollow DAY-BY-DAY Employee changes in County Clerk’s office BACK IN TIME Sheriff department responds to calls Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.