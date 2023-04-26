DAY-BY-DAY Nancy Peyton Nancy Peyton Author email Apr 26, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1953November & DecemberNov. 2 — For the second time in 17 days, a deadly blast ripped apart a ship in Boston’s harbor, taking seven lives, injured 13 persons on board after last month’s fire killed 37 aboard another ship.Nov. 3 — Soviets insist Peking delegate be included in Big Four talks proposed by West.Nov. 5 — Israel: Moshe Sharett replaces David Ben Gurion as prime minister.Nov. 9 — N.Y.: U.K., France, Greece charge Israel with death of 53 in Jordanian village. Nov. 11 — Cambridge, Mass.: Polio virus definitely identified and photographed for first time.Nov. 16 — U.S. joins in condemnation of Israel for Jordan raid.Nov. 21 — L.A.: Scott Crossfield flies at Mach II — 1,327 mph — in Douglas D-588-II Skyrocket.Nov. 23 — N. Koreans sign 10-yr. aid pact with Peking.Dec. 9 — G.E. pledges to dismiss all communists. Dec. 18 — FCC rules color TV can go on the air.Dec. 23 — Former Soviet Deputy Premier Lavrenti Beria and six of his aides today were shot to death by a firing squad. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Records Board continues to address social worker cuts DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME ASW Wrestling returns to Williamson LACKEY: Sheds Drone Boyz do it again Teachers leading innovative mathematics Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.