1954May and JuneMay 13 — Ike authorizes construction of St. Lawrence Seaway between Montreal and Lake Erie.May 15 — Toronto: Dr. Wm. Mustard performs first successful heart surgery aided by hypothermia.May 16 — Karachi: Pakistani labor riots take 206 lives.May 17 — High Court orders school integration.May 21 — U.S. Senate rejects Ike's plan for 18-year-old voting rights. May 22 — London: Record 120,000 hear Billy Graham end crusade.May 26 — Rhode Island: Blast kills 91, hurts 200 on USS Bennington.May 26 — Cairo: Archeologists find 4800-year-old Cheops' Ship of the Dead at pyramid.June 2 — McCarthy charges Communist infiltration in CIA and atomic plants.June 10 — Richmond: 12 Southern leaders agree not to comply with Court integration order.June 10 — Ike calls communism global peril that cannot be checked by armed strength alone.June 25 — Atlanta: Two gubernatorial candidates propose ouster of Supreme Court to preserve segregation. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.