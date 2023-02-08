DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Feb 8, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59May and June 1952May 1 — TWA begins first “tourist class” service, landing 95 passengers in Shannon, Ireland. May 13 — U.N. announces huge plague of desert locusts in Mideast.May 21 — Tiel: Dutch Queen Juliana opens largest inland navigation lock at North Sea and Rhine.May 23 — Truman orders railroads handed back to owners after 21 months of army control.May 27 — U.S., U.K., France, Belgium, Italy, Holland, Luxembourg, W. Germany form European Defense Community.May 29 — Greece grants vote to women.May 30 — Rocquencourt, France: Ike hands over NATO command to Gen. Ridgway.June 1 — Famous educator John Dewey is dead.June 1 — Groton, exclusive boys prep school, admits first negro.June 1 — East Germany technically closes doors to outsiders.June 3 — Korea: Tank-led U.S. troops storm Koje POW camps, remove Communist leaders.June 16 — Swedish air force plane shot down by Soviet jets over intl. waters in Baltic.June 17 — N.Y.: John D. Rockefeller gives Cloisters $10 mil. gift.June 23 — Korea: Over 500 U.N. planes smash five of North’s largest hydroelectric plants. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Marshall Artists Series celebrates Black History Month with multi-media show by Lady D Stowers switches party affiliation Officials have opposing views regarding office moves Alum Creek Lion’s Club names 'Citizen of the Year' 911 presents new equipment to law enforcement BACK IN TIME Southern releases fall 2022 dean's list DAY-BY-DAY Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.