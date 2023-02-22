DAY-BY-DAY Nancy Peyton Nancy Peyton Author email Feb 22, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-591952: September and OctoberSept. 3 — Little Rock, Ark.: Ike warns white Southerners they could lose their rights by not protecting rights of Negroes. Sept. 4 — India returns Peking’s famine relief fund, saying it had political strings attached.Sept. 6 — London: Supersonic fighter plane H-110 explodes at air show, killing pilot, 25 spectators.Sept. 11 — Georgetown University’s Charles Hufnagel implants first artificial heart valve.Sept. 16 — Soviets gain accord with Peking to maintain control over Port Arthur in Korea.Sept. 20 — Alfred Hershey and Martha Chase publish report confirming DNA holds hereditary data.Sept. 24 — French sub La Sybille vanishes in Mediterranean with 48 aboard.Oct. 13 — US. Supreme Court rejects appeal in Rosenberg spy case.Oct. 15 — Helicopter mail and parcel post service starts in New York.Oct. 20 — U.S.: Soft coal mines struck to protect govt. order cutting 40 cents from $1.90 pay rise.Oct. 23 — New York City dismisses eight teachers for alleged Communist activities.Oct. 25 — N.Y.: U.N. General Assembly, for 3rd year, bars Communist China. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Midway releases honor roll LACKEY: Resource Insult Mine Wars Museum curating teacher's strike exhibit Officials: West Virginians safe from train derailment impacts Manchin's office relays information about IRA Local businesswomen make it nationwide DAY-BY-DAY Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.