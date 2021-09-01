DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Sep 1, 2021 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49,May and June 1941May 5 — East Africa: Haile Selassie returns to Ethopian throne, five years and three days after exile by Italians.May 7 — Iceland: German weather ship captured, yielding secrets about master coding machine.May 12 — Reich planes bomb London, unroofing Westminster Hall in one of worst strikes yet.May 15 — France: Vichy sends 5,000 Paris Jews, between ages of 18 and 40, to labor camps.May 21 — U. S. merchant ship Robin Moore sunk by Reich U-boat inside defense line.May 25 — Hanoi: Japanese soldiers break into warehouses, steal $10 million in U.S. products.June 8 — Beirut: Captain Moshe Dayan wounded in eye by Vichy troops as bullet hits binoculars.June 9 — L.A.: Army seizes strike-found plant at North American Aviation Co.June 13 — Vichy says 12,000 Jews sent to camps for hindering Franco-German cooperation.June 16 — US Defense Coordinator Harold L. Ickes, stops sale of U.S. oil to Japan.June 16 — Washington orders Berlin to close consulates in U.S.June 22 — London: R.A.F. fighters down 26 Nazi planes.June 24 — FDR pledges all possible aid to U.S.S.R.June 26 — Finland declares war on U.S.S.R. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Schedule of events for the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 Behind the Second Battle of Blair Mountain Museum embraces legacy of Blair Mountain, beyond WVCHS helping the community SWVCTC offers credit for video game design LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Organization to host recovery awareness event Spring Hill Baptist Church, Union Mission gather backpacks Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.