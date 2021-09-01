Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49,

May and June 1941May 5 — East Africa: Haile Selassie returns to Ethopian throne, five years and three days after exile by Italians.

May 7 — Iceland: German weather ship captured, yielding secrets about master coding machine.

May 12 — Reich planes bomb London, unroofing Westminster Hall in one of worst strikes yet.

May 15 — France: Vichy sends 5,000 Paris Jews, between ages of 18 and 40, to labor camps.

May 21 — U. S. merchant ship Robin Moore sunk by Reich U-boat inside defense line.

May 25 — Hanoi: Japanese soldiers break into warehouses, steal $10 million in U.S. products.

June 8 — Beirut: Captain Moshe Dayan wounded in eye by Vichy troops as bullet hits binoculars.

June 9 — L.A.: Army seizes strike-found plant at North American Aviation Co.

June 13 — Vichy says 12,000 Jews sent to camps for hindering Franco-German cooperation.

June 16 — US Defense Coordinator Harold L. Ickes, stops sale of U.S. oil to Japan.

June 16 — Washington orders Berlin to close consulates in U.S.

June 22 — London: R.A.F. fighters down 26 Nazi planes.

June 24 — FDR pledges all possible aid to U.S.S.R.

June 26 — Finland declares war on U.S.S.R.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

