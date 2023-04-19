DAY-BY-DAY Nancy Peyton Nancy Peyton Author email Apr 19, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1953September and OctoberSept. 5 — Ike announces $45 mil. U.S. grant to Iran.Sept. 7 — Britain claims world speed record when Hawker Hunter fighter flies 727.6 mph.Sept. 9 — Chinese Communist warship shells British launch, killing seven, wounding five.Sept. 12 — Wedding of decade: Kennedy-Bouvier.Sept. 13 — Moscow: Nikita Khrushehev elected first sec. of Communist Party. Sept. 20 — Korea: Red pilot lands MIG-15 near Seoul and surrenders to U.S.Sept. 27 — U.S.: AT&T reports 41 new TV stations in 35 cities added to Bell system.Oct. 14 — Germany: Sabena flight crashes near Frankfurt; 44 dead.Oct. 14 — Israelis devastate Jordanian village.Oct. 16 — Aircraft carrier explodes, 37 dead, 40 injured at Boston’s Charlestown Naval Shipyard.Oct. 23 — U.S. reports 1,456 forced off federal payroll in last four months by security inquiry.Oct. 28 — Israel halts re-routing Jordan River at U.N. request. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Naval Forces Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News How entrepreneurs can approach funding their businesses Over a third of American retirees have no savings Preparing your finances for possible recession WVU study finds faith in self, a higher power drive religious entrepreneurs toward divine business plans Mac Warner: WV’s One Stop Business Center celebrating its fifth anniversary Lincoln PSD undergoes recent changes Roberts opens a family center Resources available for homebuyers during time of rising interest rates Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.