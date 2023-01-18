DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Jan 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59January and February, 1952Jan. 5 — Nationwide drug raid brings in 500. Jan. 10 — Montana: Truman dedicates 564-foot Hungry Horse Dam, third highest in world.Jan. 10 — Captain of The Flying Enterprise, rescued after 12 days alone on ship.Jan. 20 — Jacqueline Bouvier engaged to marry John G. W. Husted Jr.Jan. 22 — N.Y.: Ex-Secretary of War Robert Patterson and 30 others die as plane crashes into homes.Feb. 5 — New York adopts three-color traffic lights.Feb. 8 — Elizbeth becomes Queen on Kenya safari at age 25.Feb. 10 — N.J.: Third air crash in two months kills 42.Feb. 10 — Iran: 50 killed in tribal clash.Feb. 15 — Tehran: Premier’s aide Hossein Fatemi shot by Moslem youth.Feb. 16 — FBI seize 10 members of KKK in North Carolina.Feb. 18 — Goodyear becomes first rubber company to exceed $1 billion annual sales.Feb. 21 — London: Elizabeth Taylor weds British actor Michael Wilding. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Air Crash Politics Commerce Company Aviation Elizbeth New York Hossein Fatemi Michael Wilding Fbi Elizabeth Taylor Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lackey: Crazy Red LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Letter to the Editor: Church welcomes new pastor Adkins joins Lincoln Journal staff Story Time CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.