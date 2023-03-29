DAY-BY-DAY Nancy Peyton Nancy Peyton Author email Mar 29, 2023 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1953May and JuneMay 2 — Calcutta: Comet jet crashes on takeoff, killing 40.May 12 — Texas: Tornadoes hit Waco area, killing 124.May 14 — British experts say jet plane flights will soon damage eardrums, wreck houses.May 18 — First woman, Jacqueline Cochran, breaks the sound barrier.May 25 — High court denies Rosenberg appeal 3rd time.June 2 — Elizabeth II is crowned. June 2 — Supreme Court bars D.C. restaurants from refusing service to Negroes.June 8 — U.S.: Tornado strikes down 139 in Midwest.June 9 — U.S.: Tornado hits New England, killing 93.June 12 — Pittsburgh: C..O. gets 8.5 cent pay rise from U.S. Steel.June 13 — U.S.: Rosenberg Judge Irving Kaufman receives death threat.June 18 — Japan: Globemaster transport goes down near Tokyo, killing 129 U.S. servicemen.June 24 — Newport: John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier announce engagement. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Pro Day a family affair for former Herd players Panel hears arguments to dismiss opioid cases from families of children exposed to drugs Softball Herd takes two in Louisville CHURCH LISTINGS Sheriff department makes drug arrest Lincoln County Board of Education names interim Superintendent Wind damages Hamlin PK-8 roof Couple charged with child neglect Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.