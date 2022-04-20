DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49March and April 1946Mar. 2 — Hanoi: Ho Chi Mimh elected president of Democratic Republic of Vietnam.Mar. 4 — Canadians uncover Soviet spy ring.Mar. 5 — U.S. sends protests to U.S.S.R. on incursions into Manchuria and Iran.Mar. 6 — France recognizes Ho’s Vietnam state.Mar. 11 — Manchuria: Communists fight Nationalists in Mukden as Soviets pull out.Mar. 11 — Moscow: Pravda denounces Churchill as anti-Soviet warmonger.Mar. 13 — Detroit: Four-month strike ends at G.M. with pay raise of 18.5 cents per hour.Mar. 13 — Iran: Reports indicate Soviet tank units stationed 20 miles above Tehran.Mar. 30 — Germany: Allies seize 1,000 Nazis in Frankfurt, crushing attempt to revive party.Apr. 1 — Pittsburgh: 400,000 soft coal workers strike, demanding wage hikes, health insurance.Apr. 1 — Hawaii: Pacific tidal waves kill 300.Apr. 3 — U.S.S.R. formally agree to withdraw troops from Iran unconditionally by May 6.Apr. 7 — Tehran: Iran discloses accord giving U.S.S.R. 51% control of oil for 25 years.Apr. 19 — Truman orders food curbs to allow aid to Europe.Apr. 21 — New York to Washington flight record set by Army P-80 in 29 minutes, 15 seconds.Apr. 22 — U.S. Supreme Court bars mandatory army service for aliens with U.S. citizenship.Apr. 24 — Washington gives UNRRA 100,000 tons of grain.Apr. 27 — Palestine: British hold all Tel Aviv responsible for murder of seven U.K. soldiers.Apr. 28 — Tokyo: Allies indict Tojo with 55 counts of war crimes and plot to rule world.Apr. 29 — U.S. farm prices reach highest level since 1920.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Pediatric flu death confirmed in West Virginia Panther Basketball Camp set to return in late June Pediatric flu death confirmed in West Virginia Workman named county spelling bee winner Adkins receives Young Writer Award Ranger students learn that every vote counts SWVCTC attends Higher Learning Commission Conference Lavalette man killed in Rt. 3 crash Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.