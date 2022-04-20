Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-’49

March and April 1946

Mar. 2 — Hanoi: Ho Chi Mimh elected president of Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

Mar. 4 — Canadians uncover Soviet spy ring.

Mar. 5 — U.S. sends protests to U.S.S.R. on incursions into Manchuria and Iran.

Mar. 6 — France recognizes Ho’s Vietnam state.

Mar. 11 — Manchuria: Communists fight Nationalists in Mukden as Soviets pull out.

Mar. 11 — Moscow: Pravda denounces Churchill as anti-Soviet warmonger.

Mar. 13 — Detroit: Four-month strike ends at G.M. with pay raise of 18.5 cents per hour.

Mar. 13 — Iran: Reports indicate Soviet tank units stationed 20 miles above Tehran.

Mar. 30 — Germany: Allies seize 1,000 Nazis in Frankfurt, crushing attempt to revive party.

Apr. 1 — Pittsburgh: 400,000 soft coal workers strike, demanding wage hikes, health insurance.

Apr. 1 — Hawaii: Pacific tidal waves kill 300.

Apr. 3 — U.S.S.R. formally agree to withdraw troops from Iran unconditionally by May 6.

Apr. 7 — Tehran: Iran discloses accord giving U.S.S.R. 51% control of oil for 25 years.

Apr. 19 — Truman orders food curbs to allow aid to Europe.

Apr. 21 — New York to Washington flight record set by Army P-80 in 29 minutes, 15 seconds.

Apr. 22 — U.S. Supreme Court bars mandatory army service for aliens with U.S. citizenship.

Apr. 24 — Washington gives UNRRA 100,000 tons of grain.

Apr. 27 — Palestine: British hold all Tel Aviv responsible for murder of seven U.K. soldiers.

Apr. 28 — Tokyo: Allies indict Tojo with 55 counts of war crimes and plot to rule world.

Apr. 29 — U.S. farm prices reach highest level since 1920.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

