1950-591952: November and DecemberNov. 4 — John D. Kennedy wins for senate, while most voted Republican; he is a Democrat. Nov. 5 — Dwight D,. Eisenhower wins presidency of US in landslide.Nov. 8 — South Africa: Police fire on Negro protesters in Kimberley; 14 dead, 39 hurt.Nov. 9 — Israeli President Chaim Weizmann, approaching 78, died. He was Israel's founding father.Nov. 10 — U.S. Supreme Court upholds decision barring segregation on interstate railways.\Nov. 18 — Jerusalem: Albert Einstein tells Ben Gurion he cannot accept Israeli presidency.Nov. 23 — U.S. AF C-124 Globemaster disappears over Alaska with crew of 52.Nov. 29 — India: First international organization for birth control founded in Bombay.Dec. 3 — Prague: Ex-Premier Slansky and 11 others executed for treason.Dec. 8 — Casablanca: 50 die in Nationalist rioting.Dec. 8 — Jerusalem: Knesset names Itzhak Ben-Avi Pres.Dec. 10 — Cairo: Naguib cancels 1923 constitution.Dec. 14 — 84 Red prisoners killed in camp riot on island of Pongam.Dec. 15 — George Jorgenson has sex operation, now Christine Jorgenson.Dec. 17 — Yugoslavia breaks relations with Vatican.Dec. 17 — As promised, Eisenhower goes to Korea. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.