1953
March and April
Mar. 2 — Tehran: Mobs shouting "Yankees go home" stone Americans.
Mar. 5 — Joseph Stalin succumbs to stroke.
Mar. 6 — Moscow: Georgi Mataenkov named Soviet premier upon Stalin's death.
Mar. 13 — N.Y.: Soviets veto Lester Pearson for U.N. secretary general.
Mar. 17 — U.S. Air Force charges Soviets tried to shoot down U.S. weather reconnaissance plane east of Siberian peninsula.
Mar. 18 — Turkey: Quake kills 1,000, leaves 50,000 homeless near Gonen.
Mar. 22 — Nairobe: 2,500 tribesmen arrested by police.
Mar. 26 — Salk Polio vaccine used successfully.
Apr. 1 — Washington: Congress creates Dept. of Health, Education & Welfare (HEW).
Apr. 4 — 15 doctors arrested prior to post-Stalin era freed as Soviet leaders admit mistake.
Apr. 8 — Bones of Sitting Bull moved from North Dakota to South Dakota after 63 years.
Apr. 21 — 64 Yanks freed in Korean POW exchange.
Apr. 27 — Tokyo: Five killed, 70 injured as Mt. Aso erupts on island of Kyushu.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.