DAY-BY-DAY Nancy Peyton Nancy Peyton Author email May 3, 2023

1954Jan. and Feb.Jan. 7 — Vatican reminds Catholics watching mass on TV does not fill religious requirements.Jan. 8 — Ike proposes stripping convicted Communists of U.S. citizenship.Jan. 12 — Avalanches kill 198 in Austria, Switzerland, W. Germany.Jan. 14 — Joe DiMaggio weds Marilyn Monroe.Jan. 20 — Korea: over 22,000 anti-Communist prisoners turned over to U.N. forces.Jan. 21 — First U.S. atomic sub, "Nautilus", launched. Jan. 29 — Rome says U.S. Ambassador Clare Booth Luce is interfering in Italy's internal affairs.Jan. 30 — U.S.: Electric power now reaching 50 million, up from 10 million in 1919.Jan. 31 — Saudi Arabia: Anglo-Iranian Oil Co. refinery at Aden to be largest, at 120,000 barrels/day.Feb. 1 — Korea: U.S. downs Soviet MIG while on reconnaissance flight.Feb. 3 — New Delhi: Over 350 Hindus trampled to death in stampede at religious rites.Feb. 6 — TV stations now total 360 in U.S., with 231 opened in 1953.Feb. 20 — Ford Foundation gives largest grant — $25 million — to Fund for Advancement of Education. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.