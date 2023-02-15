DAY-BY-DAY Nancy Peyton Nancy Peyton Author email Feb 15, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59July and August 1952July 2 — Palmdale, California: Starfire F-94C, new supersonic jet, makes first successful test flight. July 14 — G.M. offering cars with air cooling.July 15 — U.S. bars Soviet periodical “Amerika”, and U.S.S.R. information bulletins.July 18 — Truman places 4.5 mil. more on Social Security roles.July 21 — California has its second greatest earthquake, rocking 100,000 sq. miles, killing 11.July 24 — Y,S, Steek strike ended with pay raise; 600,000 back to work after 53 days.July 25 — Puerto Rico gets self-rule, becoming first U.S. Commonwealth.July 26 — Eva Peron dies at 33: Argentina mourns.July 30 — Maryland: $45 mil. Chesapeake Bay Bridge, third longest in world, opened to traffic.Aug. 1 — Maine, Massachusetts, South Carolina added to disaster list in drought.Aug. 3 — Saskatchewan: Hundreds begin first claim-staking rush in new uranium find.Aug. 4 — Texas: Worst U.S. bus crash takes 28 lives in Waco.Aug. 11 — Crown Prince Hussein, going on 17, named by Jordan’s Parliament to succeed his mentally ill father, King Talial.Aug. 3 — 1952 Helsinki Olympics open. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Motor Vehicles Aviation Job Market Transportation Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News House bill would create new coalfields energy research, economic development authority Logan coffee shop owner arrested on three warrants Applications open for freshman diversity scholarship Lincoln County hosts Math Field Day CHURCH LISTINGS Coal tax credit bill heads to W.Va. House $28M in unused COVID funds eyed AARP Community Challenge grant program taking applications Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.