Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The date has been changed to Sept. 17 for the second annual Reaching for Recovery event hosted by the Lincoln County Community Outreach Program.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the field behind the Lincoln Primary Care Center at 7400 Lynn Ave. in Hamlin.

Reaching for Recovery will be discussed at the next program meeting at 6 p.m. on July 11 at M&R Restaurant.

The group will also discuss the details of several Mobile Outreach Events that will take place in the weeks leading up to Reaching for Recovery, program spokesman Ryan Elkins said.

Lincoln County Community Outreach Program is also gearing up for Save a Life Day on Sept. 8, which is a statewide event.

Elkins said he is looking for more community organizations to set up information booths at Reaching for Recovery. Contact him at elkins167@marshall.edu for more information.

Reaching for Recovery will be a great day of fun and fellowship, Elkins said. There will be free food, inflatables, a Cornhole tournament, free Naloxone, and music by DJ Lucid Dream.

Guest speakers will include Amber Blankenship, Natasha Cook, Tiffany Yeager, J.K. McAtee, Jennifer Davis, Sarah Brown, Lou Ortenzio, Steven Carroll, and Ryan Elkins.

Recommended for you