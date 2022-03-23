HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools is once again looking at possible cuts for the upcoming school year.
Ann Gandy formerly worked in the financial department for Lincoln County Schools. She has been working with the new staff since transitioning into retirement. As a part of this transition, she provides regular updates to the board and answers questions.
Gandy’s most recent presentation pertained to the state aid formula and budget for upcoming school year. She said the system as of now is over the state aid formula based on enrollment.
“We will be funded for 238.39 professionals,” Gandy said. “We’re going to be over 11.21 positions. But when we look at last year, we had 241 positions and we were able to cut three and we were over 23 positions.”
Gandy said enrollment has dropped once again for the school system, leading to the need for cuts to be made. This is due to an anticipated loss in funding.
“The numbers for 2021, which is our funding for 23, look to be down,” Gandy said. “We lost 34 students, which is not as bad as we’ve had in quite a few other years.”
Gandy said systems never come in completely under formula, because as long as facilities are open there needs to be a certain number of personnel to keep each building running and that does not always mesh with the formula based on student enrollment.
Approximately 37 positions were cut last year by Lincoln County Schools in both personnel and service. Any position that is considered for elimination can be appealed in a public hearing before the school board votes. This was the case last year with the two JROTC positions at Lincoln County High School.
Both positions were set to be eliminated last year, which would have also eliminated the program completely at the school.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield examine enrollment numbers to determine what positions to keep and what to cut. They then make recommendations to the board, who ultimately votes on these cuts in the spring.
